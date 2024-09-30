After bashing them for their immutable characteristics in the most explicit and vicious terms for decades now, Democrats have apparently decided they need Deplorable votes this November, so they’ve dispatched a crack time of “White Dudes For Harris” pushing a “positive, multiracial, feminist democracy narrative” tasked with recruiting their self-respecting peers.

Sad!

Via HuffPost (emphasis added):

“If the idea of a bunch of liberal white guys talking about a “positive, multiracial, feminist democracy narrative” strikes you as unbearably cringey*, white guys like Chris Crass would encourage you to consider the alternative. As a “progressive white guy,” Crass often feels “really sad about what white guy political expression looks like” in the age of Donald Trump and the hard-core masculine right. “When you think of, like, white men taking political action, generally the idea of what that looks like is terrible — Charlottesville, MAGA, a Klan rally,” said Crass, a longtime organizer from Louisville, Kentucky.”

*This just goes to show that even when a white man complies with the agenda and does what he is ostensibly expected to — genuflect at the alter of the liberal gynocracy and apologize for his inherent and irredeemably immorality — it’s still not enough to appease the harlots.

If you’re a white man, you could literally flagellate yourself until your back is pulp while sodomizing yourself with a giant black Equity™ dildo, and you still wouldn’t get a pardon for your sins.

However, as much it pains the intersectional gynocracy, white men are still allowed to vote — for now — so Mamala would like their votes, please.

And, apparently, the best way to entice the toxic masculine whites is to dispatch their cuckolds to tell them how great mastah is — and build a farcical “man cave” for them in the “Democratic tent,” because all voters are adult children to them who can be lured into the van with a piece of candy.

And, to be fair, the typical Democratic voter is indeed that vapid and infantile — so this kind of bullshit marketing betrays their own pathologies more than it says anything about the white men they’re trying, however passive-aggressively, to court.

Continuing:

“White men are, for better or worse, offering up their services: Included in the medley of identity classes popping up to back Harris are white guys, who occupy the key organizing space of white guys talking to other white guys about voting blue… Their objective, if not solely to elect Harris, is to do what the Democratic Party hasn’t done in ages: create a man cave for all dudes in the Democratic tent… That white men would even need their own organizing space given, you know, most of human history, is what can make the concept of the White Dudes project seem tone-deaf or self-indulgent to people on the outside.”

