If you’ve been an Armageddon Prose reader for a while, you are well aware that trannies who get their lawyers to finagle their way into female prisons love them some prison rape. Stories regularly break through the (mostly alternative) mediasphere to this effect, which I report in diligently.

Related: LGBTQ+™ Propaganda Roundup: The Prison Rape Chronicles

Of course, for Social Justice™ reasons, Kamala Harris inverts that reality, in that the incarcerated trannies become the victims rather than the perpetrators.

To solve the dilemma, Harris decided as California AG that the state would facilitate their “transition” with public money and then they’d be real women without the testicles whom they could safely house in women’s prisons.

Via Washington Blade (emphasis added):

“Sen. Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign said Tuesday anti-trans bias may play a role in the implementation of a policy she helped create under pressure to provide transgender inmates in California with gender reassignment surgery, after a Washington Blade public records request found only seven prisoners ever got the male-to-female procedure out of 130 who asked. Harris, a supporter of LGBTQ rights, nonetheless continues to be asked about her work as California attorney general in litigation seeking to deny gender assignment surgery to transgender inmates in the state prison system — and the data indicate that Harris cast the settlement in a rosier light than ended up playing out. Despite the policy she announced in 2015 enabling inmates to obtain gender reassignment surgery, the data from California Correctional Health Care Services — provided to the Washington Blade after a request under California’s Public Records Act — reveals only a small percentage of inmates who have requested the procedure have been able to obtain it, raising questions about its effectiveness.”

In addition, as a more fundamental solution — a “root causes” thing that she loves so much — Kamala would also simply like to keep trannies out of prison in the first place because they are apparently a special class of citizen above the law, providing one more social incentive for little Johnny to ask the mommy and doctor to chop his member off.

It’s the carrot or the stick.

Via Kamalaharris.org (emphasis added):

“Reduce incarceration of LGBTQ+ individuals. The LGBTQ+ community is exposed to higher rates of violence and assault in prison, and it is even more so with transgender individuals. According to a 2015 US Transgender Survey, transgender people are ten times as likely to be sexually assaulted by their fellow inmates and five times as likely to be sexually assaulted by staff. Kamala understands the best way to address the issue is to seek alternatives to incarceration to prevent trans individuals from being incarcerated in the first place. Kamala would also push to significantly reform our sentencing laws to further reduce sentences.”

These are clearly all common-sense approaches that Jack and Jill taxpayer can get behind, tackling the real bread-and-butter, kitchen-table issues of the day.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv