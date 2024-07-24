As far as I am concerned, there are two options here, each of which is equally plausible:

· The Karamel-uh entity overheard the true impetus of the Climate Change™ hoax at some point and didn’t realize or forgot that she’s not supposed to say the quiet part out loud

· The social engineers are simply getting more brazen in their declaration of intentions, and so these comments were intentionally inserted into the Karamel-uh entity’s speech — later to dismiss it as a “gaffe” — to move the Overton window in the direction of global genocide

Either way, these words escaping the lips of a possible future president (and maybe sooner that we realize if the MIA Brandon entity never resurfaces and is declared dead from COVID or domestic terrorism or whatever) should be frontpage news everywhere.

What explanation I don’t buy is the framing by the White House, relayed via the New York Post uncritically, that this was a “gaffe.”

Via New York Post (emphasis added)

“Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday called on the US to ‘reduce population’ in an effort to combat climate change, but she meant to say ‘reduce pollution,’ according to the White House. The shocking gaffe happened as the 58-year-old vice president delivered remarks at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Md., on the need to build a ‘clean energy economy.’ ‘When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water,’ Harris said, eliciting applause from the audience. The official White House transcript of her speech acknowledges and corrects Harris’ disquieting error.* In the transcript, ‘population’ is crossed out and ‘pollution’ is added in brackets to denote what the VP intended to say.”

*This is gaslighting nonsense; shame on the New York Post for printing it. Transcripts are supposed to reflect what was actually said, not edited later on to say whatever the governing authorities would like them to say.

She declares depopulation as the agenda clear as day in the video below:

https://x.com/TaraBull808/status/1815378765490671715

Yet, when the transcriptionists got their hands on it, suddenly “population” appears with a strikethrough, replaced with “pollution” in brackets.

Via The White House (emphasis added):

“And so, we set an ambitious goal to cut our greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The investment we are announcing today will help us to achieve these goals, and it will do so much more, because think also about the impact on not only the local economy, not only on an investment in the entrepreneurs and innovators from and in the community. Think about the impact on something like public health. When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population [pollution], more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water. (Applause.)”

This, from the self-styled Most Transparent Administration in History™.

Bill Gates — committed eugenicist from a family lineage of eugenicists — committed a similar faux pas in 2010 when he let slip that his actual overriding goal is not merely carbon control for the sake of the environment but reducing global population via vaccine and Climate Change™ deindustrialization:

“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent. But there, we see an increase of about 1.3.”

