People will often claim that Mamala Harris is stupid.

She’s not stupid, I would argue; her intelligence is just a very particular breed — specifically, knowing who she needs to sleep with next to climb the career ladder.

Scoff if you might, but if sleeping your way to the top were so easy, there wouldn’t be streetwalkers; she’s got undeniable talent.

Her other talent of note, apparently, although it doesn’t really impress me, is virtue-signaling empathy to retarded liberal women upon whom she depends electorally.

Having acknowledged her gifts, her knowledge of how the world works — which one might argue is more important in a potential president than Machiavellian prostitution — does seem very limited.

Let her wax poetic on social media:

“We're talking about a private corporation, Twitter, that has terms of use, and as far as I'm concerned, and I think most people would say, including members of Congress who he has threatened, um, that he has-he has lost his privileges and it should be taken down. And the bottom line is that you can't say that you have one rule for Facebook and you have a different rule for Twitter. The same rule has to apply, which is that there has to be a responsibility that is placed on these social media sites to understand their power. They are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation, and that has to stop.”

https://x.com/thehill/status/1184497981011050496

Similarly, in one of the rare moments that he took questions from the compliant press corps, Biden in 2021 infamously tottered over to the cameras to claim that Facebook was “killing people” by allowing users to say true things about the COVID shots (my account was permanently banned shortly thereafter).

But Brandon is a boomer who was already a hundred years old when the internet became ubiquitous; he still talks about playing the record player for little Johnny at night so he can learn to read good… or whatever.

What is Kamala’s excuse? She was a young thot bouncing on Willie Brown’s knee when AOL was in vogue. How could she not know how stupid her claim that social media is “directly speaking to millions and millions of people” sounds?

Social media companies don’t “talk to people.” They allow their users to “talk” to people. Hence the term “platform.” They are not publishers.

AT&T doesn’t get indicted when Jeffrey Epstein uses his cellphone to direct his child prostitution ring.

Harris is a lawyer, allegedly. Is she totally unaware of the years-long, very public controversy over Section 230 of the Communications Act?

And who is going to write these “rules” that would theoretically govern social media? Would it be the government that is prohibited from policing speech?

Tampon Tim doesn’t understand the First Amendment either:

“I think we need to push back on this. There's no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, and especially around our democracy.”

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv