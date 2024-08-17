Via House Committee on Oversight and Accountability (emphasis added):

“Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is launching an investigation into Minnesota Governor Timothy Walz, Kamala Harris’s recently announced vice-presidential running mate, following reports detailing the Governor’s longstanding connections to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) entities and officials. In a letter to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray, Chairman Comer is requesting information, documents, and communications related to the CCP-connected entities and officials Governor Walz has engaged and partnered with, as well as any warnings or advice the FBI may have given to Governor Walz about U.S. political figures being targeted by or recruited for CCP influence operations. “The CCP has sought to destroy the United States through coordinated influence and infiltration campaigns that target every aspect of American life, including our own elected officials. Americans should be deeply concerned that Governor Walz, Kamala Harris’s vice-presidential running mate, has a longstanding and cozy relationship with China. Mr. Walz has visited China dozens of times, served as a fellow at a Chinese institution that maintains a devotion to the CCP, and spoke alongside the President of a Chinese organization the State Department exposed as a CCP effort to influence and co-opt local leaders. FBI briefers recently informed the Committee that the Bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force investigates CCP activity that is similar to China’s engagement with Governor Walz. The American people deserve to fully understand how deep Governor Walz’s relationship with China goes,” said Chairman James Comer.”

Tim Walz is definitely a filthy prostitute awash in cash from all kinds of pernicious influences, including China, which solicits government hookers like him with a great regularity and, by and large, impunity.

All that granted, the basic issue we have here is not what a great satanic evil the CCP is; it’s why we allow these creatures to accept foreign money in exchange for favors in the first place?

You can pick off corrupt actors one by one — which is not entirely unproductive — but another puppet will simply step into the role and continue more of the same. Then you’re playing a game of Whac-a-Mole.

Or…

You can actually #DraintheSwamp, issue summary executions for officials sworn to uphold the Constitution while kowtowing to foreign interests, and make it known that this kind of sellout isn’t going to be tolerated anymore.

The problem with the second more fundamental approach — addressing “root causes,” if you will, to channel the Karamel-uh entity — is that nearly all national-level politicians are filthy whores who, if they don’t take money from the CCP, do from the pharmaceutical industry or the banks or any number of private interests.

Cutting off the gravy train in totality wouldn’t serve their narrow personal interests, so they content themselves with tossing out red meat letters to FBI Directors bound to go nowhere as cheap political maneuvers.

