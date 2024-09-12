“Get on the bus, Mohammed, sweetie. We’re taking you West to New Eden for 72 Belgian virgins. Greet your gracious new hosts and their children with your scimitar.”

If Brussels wants Diversity™, Fidesz is going to give it to them good and hard.

Of course, swamping EU headquarters with “migrants” isn’t any kind of meaningful solution to the hostile takeover of the West by its civilizational enemies, but menacing it with marauding vans of hostile foreigners does paint a poignant visual that in no uncertain terms exposes the deep hypocrisy of the social engineers — who champion Diversity™ on one hand and on the other want them as far away from their own backyard as possible.

“Don’t shit where you sleep, boy-o,” my Midwestern Irish-Catholic grandmammy used to say as she fingered her rosary beads and worked on her crossword puzzle in the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Via Remix News (emphasis added):

“Hungary has upped the ante in the migration debate with Brussels by presenting the buses it can use to send migrants to the EU capital, with a Hungarian politician repeating the threat on Monday after Belgium said it would reject the buses. If Brussels “wants us to let them in, we will let them in—put them on the bus, and drop them off in front of [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen’s office,” said Tamás Menczer, the spokesman for the Hungarian ruling party Fidesz in a video posted on his Facebook account on Monday, Sept. 9. The original threat that made international headlines was made by Hungary’s interior minister, Bence Rétvari, during a press conference in front of a fleet of buses last week.”

https://x.com/EuropeInvasionn/status/1832706126661525789

The EU has pledged to prevent the transfer of the sacred Diversity™ bounty from Hungary to Brussels.

Via EuroNews (emphasis added):

“The European Commission will use all the legal powers at its disposal to stop Hungary from bussing irregular migrants to Brussels, a move that would represent a serious escalation in the decades-long showdown between the executive and Viktor Orbán. Budapest's threat to deliberately transport migrants from one member state to another is considered retaliation for the €200 million fine the European Court of Justice (ECJ) has imposed on Hungary, which the country refuses to pay. No transfer has yet taken place and it's unclear when they will happen, if at all. "In terms of the announcements made by the Hungarian authorities that they would transport irregular migrants from the Hungarian Serbian borders to Brussels, in one word, basically, it is unacceptable," a Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday.”

*“Irregular migrants”!

For the record, anyone within the European Union Schengen Zone is free to move throughout the territory, so it’s unclear why moving them into Brussels would be “unacceptable” from any kind of legal or ethical perspective. What’s good for the goose…

The EU, earlier this year, hit Hungary with a brutal million euro daily fine for failing to comply with its migrant import quotas, which thus far the nation has refused to pay.

Via France 24 (emphasis added):

“The EU’s top court on Thursday fined Hungary 200 million euros ($216 million) and imposed a daily one-million-euro penalty for failing to follow the bloc’s asylum laws and illegally deporting migrants, a decision Budapest slammed as “unacceptable”. The fine and penalty were because Hungary “is deliberately evading” compliance with the European Union laws despite a 2020 ruling that it must uphold international procedures for asylum seekers, the European Court of Justice said. “Since this failure to fulfil obligations constitutes an unprecedented and exceptionally serious breach of EU law, the Court orders Hungary to pay a lump sum of 200 million euros and a penalty payment of one million euros per day of delay,” it said in a statement. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is frequently at loggerheads with Brussels, immediately voiced outrage.”

