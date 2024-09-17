No-nonsense top cable news kingpin Rachel Maddow with the square jaw welcomed fellow (alleged) pussyhound Hillary Clinton onto her MSNBC program for one of its regular metaphorical Constitution-burning rituals the network is famous for.

Clinton’s comments, via Real Clear Politics (emphasis added):

“We know from what even Republicans have said, the chairs of the Intelligence Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee and other Republicans who are currently in office have said that Republicans go to the floor of the Congress and they parrot Russian talking points.

So, I think it's important to indict the Russians, just as Mueller indicted a lot of Russians who were engaged in direct election interference and boosting Trump back in 2016. But I also think there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda.

And whether they should be civilly or even in some cases criminally charged is something that would be a better deterrence, because the Russians are unlikely, except in a very few cases, to ever stand trial in the United States. They're not going to be going to a country where they can be extradited or even returning to the United States, unless they are very foolish.

So I think we need to uncover all of the connections and make it very clear that you could vote however you want, but we are not going to let adversaries, whether it is Russia, China, Iran, or anybody else, basically try to influence Americans as to how we should vote in picking our leaders.”

Heaven forbid Americans be influenced by unaccountable foreign interests who infiltrate the media and bankroll politicians with hundreds of millions of dollars every election cycle to subvert the democratic process! That would obviously be unprecedented.

https://x.com/EndWokeness/status/1835873305670128099?t=jbCyfVb3lV_QW3xnrnhKRA&s=03

We could trudge through the litany of moral and legal reasons why locking up political dissidents for their speech is unconstitutional and antithetical to the principle of free speech codified therein, but what is the point? These people don’t care — in fact, not only do they not care; they view the Constitution as an impediment to their ambitions — and any of their followers who haven’t seen the light yet are probably too far gone to reach.

The only remedy — the only peaceful one, at least — is utter political annihilation to the extent that’s still possible with a rigged electoral system. Foreclosing on that redress of grievances, Katy bar the door.

