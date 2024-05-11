COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.
Leaked internal Pfizer email confirms separate vaxx batches for employees
Last year, I reported here that Pfizer executives were forced to admit under penalty of perjury in front of the Australian Senate that company employees received “specially imported” vaxx doses, bypassing the regulatory inspection process — even though there was no shortage of general vaxx supply at the time and no other legitimate reason for the secretive carve-out.
Via Infowars (emphasis added):
“A leaked email from January 2021, provided exclusively to Infowars, explained to colleagues and contractors at Pfizer’s Pearl River research site that site-essential workers would be offered COVID-19 vaccinations that are ‘separate and distinct’ from the doses Pfizer committed to governments worldwide.
‘I am pleased to inform you that we will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible on-site essential colleagues and contractors over the next several weeks,’ reads the leaked Email. ‘Eligible on-site essential contractors will be notified, either by e-mail or by their Pfizer sponsor, and will receive instructions for registering for an on-site appointment as well.’
‘The vaccine doses to be used for this program are separate and distinct from those committed by Pfizer to governments around the world and will not impact supply to national governments in any way.’”
The obvious questions that Pfizer has not supplied the answer to but that essentially answers themselves regardless are: why hook your employees at your R&D center, upon whom the corporation relies to pump out products, with a “separate and distinct” vaccine? What was in the free and widely available public shots that you didn’t want your employees exposed to? And why did it take a leaked email to confirm this practice in the United States?
Former CDC Director Robert Redfield: ‘I’m obviously most worried about bird flu…In the laboratory I could make it highly infectious for humans in months’
Let’s get this out of the way upfront: when bird flu emerges and the government locks everyone down and the white coat goon squad goes on its needle rape-fest, and all of the lessons we should have learned and implemented in the aftermath of COVID-19 get tossed out the window, it’s going to be the fault of every single government and private sector actor with the power to affect relevant policy, no matter how minimal, who will be to blame.
Their current silence condemns themselves, and there will be no mercy on their souls granted. No more kindness, no more understanding, no more leniency.
This time around, it’s gloves off.
Chris Cuomo does 180-degree reversal on vaxx, suddenly believes in human rights and ivermectin
As documented in the Dore video below, Cuomo was singing quite a different tune regarding the fundamental human right to consent to medical experimentation and the WHO essential medicine ivermectin when he worked at Pfizer-sponsored The Most Trusted Name in News™ CNN.
That he’s just coming around now that he got fired for nepotism with his criminal governor brother speaks either to a deep cowardice or profound stupidity — or, seeing how he has comported himself at the network over many years as the resident male equivalent of a bleach-blonde Fox News bimbo, both.
Either way, I have zero interest in Cuomo waxing poetic on the dangers of an experimental gene therapy pushed on the public using fake trial data and bribes paid to corrupt regulators.
The counter-argument to writing Cuomo forever along with whatever stupid revelations he comes to three years late is that we need creatures of the establishment like him — whether in corporate media, government, or the pharma industry itself — to come around to our side to ever get anywhere, a particular variation of a common debate in anti-establishment politics.
Do we assimilate or annihilate?
The Christian thing to do is probably allow for redemption.
But, after the absolute technocratic hell these people have not only abided but cheerleaded over the last four years, I’m not inclined to countenance my better angels.
