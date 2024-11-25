Documenting the gynocracy’s latest weaponizations of the nanny state and cultural hijackings aimed at ushering in the testosterone-free utopia.

Building on the grand Armageddon Prose tradition of “X Propaganda Roundup,” I’ve decided to include a regular “Feminist Propaganda Roundup” edition — for a few reasons, not least of which being that we’re going to get deluged with it for the next four years as #Resistance Part Deux begins in earnest.

Let’s try to be supportive.

#MeToo vs. Trump

Because identity politics is all they have to offer voters — who clearly rejected it this last election — Democrats are going to try extra-hard to resurrect the anti-Trump Pink Pussy Hat #Resistance of the 2017 era, hoping to get one more trip around the block for the old whore before sending her out to pasture.

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

“Donald J. Trump will make history as the first court-adjudicated sexual abuser to assume the presidency. But if he gets the team of his choice, he will not be the only one in the room whose conduct has been called into question. Mr. Trump, who was found liable in a civil trial last year of sexually abusing and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll, has selected a defense secretary, an attorney general, a secretary of health and human services and an efficiency czar, all of whom have been accused of variations of sexual misconduct and, like the president-elect, deny them. The rise of the accused to positions of power raises new questions about the future of the #MeToo movement that swept through the country and upended societal expectations in recent years. The kind of accusations that took down titans of Hollywood, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Washington, the news media, sports and state capitals have proved no obstacle in Mr. Trump’s selection process… Mr. Trump’s ascension comes at a delicate moment for the movement against sexual harassment amid a backlash from those who argue that it has gone too far in tarring some men without sufficient due process… But Mr. Trump’s election and the nominations “show that the work of the movement is woefully incomplete,” said Deborah Tuerkheimer, the author of “Credible: Why We Doubt Accusers and Protect Abusers” and a former prosecutor who is now at Northwestern University’s law school.”

For the record, the sexual accuser the Newspaper of Record cites above, E. Jean Carroll — she with the pharmaceutical eyes and a house full of cats to come home to at night, who never offered any evidence (no witnesses, no physical evidence, no contemporaneous reports) worth a damn at her trial but won anyway because of course she did in New York — is a total lunatic who told Anderson Cooper on national television, to his visceral dismay, that she believes “rape is sexy.”

We can know, clearly, that this whole “accountability for abusers thing in the service of feminism” rouse is a cheap trick because the nation’s most ardent and successful abuser of women and children, Joseph Brandon, got through the inquisition unscathed last time.

French feminists fit schoolchildren with GPS to track ‘gender discrimination’ on playground

Via Daily Mail (emphasis added):

“A left-wing French council has fitted primary school children with GPS devices to prove that boys 'dominate' playgrounds - and is now pledging to destroy football pitches. Critics have slammed the 'social engineering' project of monitoring schoolchildren at break times to prove that boys dominate the areas at the expense of girls. The scheme is meant to help officials make playgrounds more inclusive and make young boys more tolerant and respectful. The 125 devices will be worn by children volunteers in Year Five, but their parents will not be asked beforehand. The council in Strasbourg wants to produce maps showing playground use by age and gender using the data. Christelle Wieder, who is in charge of sex equality at the council and the Deputy Mayor of Strasbourg, told The Times that the devices show 80 per cent of space at break time is used by mostly boys. She said there is 'gender discrimination' but also age discrimination as Year Five and Six take over at the expense of younger Year Threes.”

That boys would cover more ground at recess is unsurprising to anyone who understands that males, left to their own devices, are more physically oriented than females, who are more socially oriented.

Intersectional feminists, on the other hand, not believing in any innate sex differences or even the biological reality of the sex binary itself, would insist that boys (“assigned male at birth,” or AMAB, in their jargon) being more active over more space at recess compared to girls (“assigned female at birth,” or AFAB) is “learned behavior” courtesy of something called The Patriarchy.

