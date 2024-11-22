Fat Propaganda Roundup: Documenting the meatiest, juiciest cuts of “fat acceptance” propaganda from corporate and social media.

Progressive lard-monger suggests ‘entire bottle of wine,’ ice cream to cope with Kamala Harris defeat

The premise to the permission to down an “entire bottle of wine” plus ice cream — that Donald Trump, and not this lady’s BMI, is the biggest issue that needs tackling — is wild, but not unexpected.

Related: ‘Body Positivity’ Activist Claims ‘Obesity’ Is a Fatphobic Slur

Ethnic fat pledges no more sex for men post-election

She’s been “happily single for the past four years“ but, for good measure anyway, she wants the world to know “there’s no way I’m letting any man near me for the next few years.”

It’s been a long while since I used any dating app, as I’m happily married to a normal-sized and psychologically un-defiled non-American woman, but slogging through the pigs’ profiles in search of a woman suitable for child-bearing back in the day was always a massive chore.

So cheers to her for making the right decision and cleaning up the roster sheet.

Three-quarters of Americans now overweight/obese

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

“Nearly three-quarters of U.S. adults are overweight or obese, according to a sweeping new study. The findings have wide-reaching implications for the nation’s health and medical costs as it faces a growing burden of weight-related diseases. The study, published on Thursday in The Lancet, reveals the striking rise of obesity rates nationwide since 1990 — when just over half of adults were overweight or obese — and shows how more people are becoming overweight or obese at younger ages than in the past. Both conditions can raise the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, and shorten life expectancy. The study’s authors documented increases in the rates of overweight and obesity across ages. They were particularly alarmed by the steep rise among children, more than one in three of whom are now overweight or obese. Without aggressive intervention, they forecast, the number of overweight and obese people will continue to go up — reaching nearly 260 million people in 2050.”

Related: Big Pharma Markets Weight Loss Drugs as Unemployment Cure, Demands Government Subsidy

Via The Lancet study:

“In 2021, an estimated 15·1 million (95% UI 13·5–16·8) children and young adolescents (aged 5–14 years), 21·4 million (20·2–22·6) older adolescents (aged 15–24 years), and 172 million (169–174) adults (aged ≥25 years) had overweight or obesity in the USA… Forecast results suggest that if past trends and patterns continue, an additional 3·33 million children and young adolescents (aged 5–14 years), 3·41 million older adolescents (aged 15–24 years), and 41·4 million adults (aged ≥25 years) will have overweight or obesity by 2050…. Existing policies have failed to address overweight and obesity. Without major reform, the forecasted trends will be devastating at the individual and population level, and the associated disease burden and economic costs will continue to escalate.”

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw