The Infowars cat just might have nine lives after all.

Things looked bleak when satirical neoliberal rag The Onion — which used to be funny and has become since a facsimile of itself as the left lost all sense of humor, or rather had its sense of humor forcibly stripped by Social Justice™ ideology — bought the outlet and its assets in a shady auction last week.

Elon Musk to the rescue?

Via NBC News (emphasis added):

“Attorneys for X Corp., the firm established by Elon Musk to take over Twitter, filed a notice of appearance on Thursday in the bankruptcy case of Alex Jones and his Infowars platform. The new owners of satirical news site The Onion had been declared the successful bidders for Jones’ controversial platform, alongside families of the Sandy Hook massacre victims. But this week, the Texas bankruptcy judge overhearing the case voiced concerns about the transparency of the auction process and called for a new hearing to discuss those potential issues. “Nobody should feel comfortable with the results of the auction,” Judge Christopher M. Lopez said, according to a Bloomberg News report.”

It’s unclear why Elon Musk would have his lawyers intervene in the case unless he was considering buying it.

For the record, in his previous role with NBC News, current The Onion CEO Ben Collins’ entire job was manufacturing outrage porn to try to get people like Alex Jones (and any dissident journalist with any reach) kicked off of social media and their content demonetized by targeting advertisers.

Continuing:

“In a statement on X, The Onion’s chief executive, Ben Collins — who previously covered disinformation and conspiracy theories for NBC News — called assertions made this week by Jones and other Infowars personnel that the auction had formally been “overturned” false, while describing other allegations they leveled as “wacky.” “We look forward to completing this process at the next scheduled court date,” Collins wrote Saturday.”

For those who haven’t kept up, here are the CliffsNotes so far:

· A highly suspect Texas court gives away billions of dollars that Infowars/Alex Jones don’t have as “justice” for him floating on air a decade ago a theory that a school shooting never happened

· Infowars folds into bankruptcy, predictably, as there is no way to ever pay the judgment

· Former NBC News “anti-conspiracy theory” news actor colludes with Sandy Hook families to buy Infowars at court-ordered auction

· The proceedings are so suspect the judge actually halts the sale

· Elon Musk expresses interest in making the purchase

