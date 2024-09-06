Liz Cheney, nepo-daughter of real-life Darth Vader and unrepentant war criminal literally without a heart Dick Cheney, apparently believes that her family name still carries some weight with Republican rank-and-file voters — delusions of self-grandeur — such that an endorsement coming from her is a matter of electoral significance.

“Former representative Liz Cheney, a lifelong Republican and the eldest daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, said yesterday evening at Duke University that not only will she be declining to vote for Trump come November, but she’ll be casting her ballot for Harris. In a conversation with students at the school, Cheney explained that it is simply not enough to not vote for the GOP candidate. “I don’t believe we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states,” she said. “As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this—and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.””

These people of the Never Trump persuasion have been trying to steal the GOP back from the voters who catapulted Trump to the nomination in 2016 for eight years straight. They tried and failed to make Low Energy “Please Clap, I eat Nails for Breakfast” Jeb! a thing and failed miserably.

Then they tried the same with Chris Christie. Same result. Nikki Haley. Same result.

No one outside of a very select group of ZIP codes in the greater D.C. metropolitan area likes these people.

So now they’re just pivoting to a full-on embrace of the Democrat Party, which has become the definitive party of choice for the Deep State over the last decade. Creatures such as Liz Cheney are now ensconced in its warm embrace, right as rain where they belong.

The problem here is that I would bet money that a Liz Cheney endorsement of Mamala will, if it has any effect at all, cause the inverse effect as intended, in that it will serve to drive more net voters away from Kamala than to her. The strategic thing for Liz, if she really cared principally about keeping Trump out of the White House, would have been to hide in a cellar and help coordinate the behind-the-scenes lawfare they’ve been waging against him for years. Her face on MSNBC licking Rachel Maddow’s taint is not a compelling image to anyone remotely inclined to vote for Trump.

What her Mamala endorsement will do, though — and this is definitely what Liz is most interested in — is generate a slew of fawning corporate state media thinkpieces and MSNBNC appearances celebrating Liz’s bravery and stunningness.

