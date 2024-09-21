Let us exalt sacred Diversity™ this day by acknowledging the enriching tradition — as practiced by the devout followers of Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him), who once married a six-year-old, as all fifty-something successful warlords of his enlightened era did — called “revenge rape.”

Related: Afghan Migrant Sexually Assaults Incapacitated German Teen on Subway Platform 'for Hours'

“Revenge rape” refers to the instance in which someone, or a gang of people, disrespects your family by raping one of its female members, which in turn necessitates, to exact proper justice under Sharia Law, a public rape of one of their family members in retaliation, per decree of the local governing authorities.

It’s the Old Testament eye for an eye, but with the genitals instead.

Via Daily Mail (emphasis added):

“A shocking case of 'revenge rape' involving 12 members of two families has been unearthed by police in Punjab province, Pakistan. A man had been accused of raping a woman in Pir Mahal in the Toba Tek Singh district on March 20. Local news reports that the suspect's family had approached the victim's family for 'pardon and reconciliation'… The victim's family agreed to pardon the rapist, on the condition that 'her brother would commit the same act with the suspect’s sister', dawn.com reports. A dozen people attending a meeting between the two families agreed to the terms, and the brother subsequently had sex with the suspect's sister on March 21… All 12 people in attendance , including four women, of which one was the victim of the second rape, were arrested on Saturday. .”

Via DW (emphasis added):

“Mohammad Ashfaq, a resident of the Muzaffarabad area near the city of Multan, raped a 16-year-old girl last week. He was "avenging" the honor of his 12-year-old sister, who was raped by his fellow-villager, Omar Wadda. A council of elders, which the villagers view as their representative legal body, ordered Ashfaq to exact "revenge rape" to even the score. After an outcry in the media, the Pakistani Supreme Court took a notice of the incident Wednesday and police arrested the head of the village council and 24 other men who attended the July 18 meeting that sanctioned the rape. The elders' council "revenge rape" order was most condemnable, but rights activists point to a lack of proper legal and policing system in the country's underprivileged rural areas. The "jirgas" or "panchayats" decide legal matters in these areas. Activists say the Pakistani state has failed to extend its writ to these areas, which have been neglected since the country's independence from British rule in 1947, and that is why these councils emerged as a parallel "legal system" to dole out speedy "justice" to a large number of Pakistanis.”

Let us not naively assume that the Muslim migrants of Europe actually require official permission or legal pretext to do what they do best — but they certainly wouldn’t turn up their noses at the greenlight from the state.

And, I imagine, if ever a proposal such as the canonization of revenge rape were on the table, the governing authorities of the likes of Ireland and Germany would be all too willing to oblige their requests for justice — for Equity™, and for Inclusion™.

Related: Germany: Gang Rapes Hit Record High, Up to Half Committed by Migrants

Indeed, “Shariah courts” already operate entirely extrajudicially with impunity throughout Europe, doling out the peculiar brand of medieval justice.

Via Council of Europe (emphasis added):

“The Assembly is also greatly concerned about the fact that Sharia law – including provisions which are in clear contradiction with the Convention - is applied, either officially or unofficially, in several Council of Europe member States, or parts thereof… The Assembly is also concerned about the “judicial” activities of “Sharia councils” in the United Kingdom. Although they are not considered part of the British legal system, Sharia councils attempt to provide a form of alternative dispute resolution, whereby members of the Muslim community, sometimes voluntarily, often under considerable social pressure, accept their religious jurisdiction mainly in marital and Islamic divorce issues, but also in matters relating to inheritance and Islamic commercial contracts. The Assembly is concerned that the rulings of the Sharia councils clearly discriminate against women in divorce and inheritance cases. The Assembly is aware that informal Islamic Courts may exist in other Council of Europe member States too.”

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw