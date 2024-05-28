To preface this disturbing treatise on UCLA medical school race-based admission policies, here’s a compelling human-interest story — the subject of which you may recognize as an Armageddon Prose fixture for her fidelitous, unending jihad on the English language and, in fact, reality itself from her unearned perch as White House Press Secretary — the one and only DEI labradoodle Karine Jean-Pierre.

Via Wikipedia (emphasis added):

“Jean-Pierre graduated from Kellenberg Memorial High School, a college-preparatory school on Long Island, in 1993. Her parents wanted her to study medicine, and she studied life sciences at the New York Institute of Technology as a commuter student, but performed poorly on the Medical College Admission Test. Changing career tracks, she earned a bachelor's degree from the New York Institute of Technology in 1997. She earned a Master of Public Affairs from the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, in 2003, where she served in student government and decided to pursue politics.”

With the above context in mind — that Karine was considered quantifiably too stupid to study medicine circa 1993 — let’s now meditate upon what might have become of her medical school application to UCLA had she made it just a few decades later in the post-George Floyd era instead.

Via Washington Free Beacon (emphasis added):

“Long considered one of the best medical schools in the world, the University of California, Los Angeles's David Geffen School of Medicine receives as many as 14,000 applications a year. Of those, it accepted just 173 students in the 2023 admissions cycle, a record-low acceptance rate of 1.3 percent. The median matriculant took difficult science courses in college, earned a 3.8 GPA, and scored in the 88th percentile on the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT)… When it came time for the admissions committee to consider one such student in November 2021—a black applicant with grades and test scores far below the UCLA average—some members of the committee felt that this particular candidate, based on the available evidence, was not the best fit for the top-tier medical school, according to two people present for the committee's meeting. Their reservations were not well-received. When an admissions officer voiced concern about the candidate, the two people said, the dean of admissions, Jennifer Lucero, exploded in anger. ‘Did you not know African-American women are dying at a higher rate than everybody else?’ Lucero asked the admissions officer, these people said. The candidate's scores shouldn't matter, she continued, because ‘we need people like this in the medical school.’”

The leaked anecdote above reportedly occurred in 2021, which begs the rhetorical question that some enterprising researcher should actually try to measure a real answer at some point: How many Karines are already out there or very close to being out there in their white robe costumes, ordained priestesses of the Biomedical Church, fully licensed to practice their voodoo-like medicine in the United States, dispensing guidance on literal matters of life and death and prescribing hard drugs to unsuspecting patients who still blindly believe that credentials lend actual authority?

How many Americans are already dead, or will be in short order, on account of steering an army of borderline-retarded Karines into the medical field?

More from Washington Free Beacon:

“Since Lucero took over medical school admissions in June 2020, several of her colleagues have asked the same question. In interviews with the Free Beacon and complaints to UCLA officials, including investigators in the university's Discrimination Prevention Office, faculty members with firsthand knowledge of the admissions process say it has prioritized diversity over merit, resulting in progressively less qualified classes that are now struggling to succeed. Race-based admissions have turned UCLA into a ‘failed medical school,’ said one former member of the admissions staff. ‘We want racial diversity so badly, we're willing to cut corners to get it.’… Within three years of Lucero's hiring in 2020, UCLA dropped from 6th to 18th place in U.S. News & World Report's rankings for medical research. And in some of the cohorts she admitted, more than 50 percent of students failed standardized tests on emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics.”

What’s the over/under on how long until UCLA abandons standardized testing altogether for the sake of Equity™?

