The White House transcriptionist — overtaxed and underpaid for the work he/she is asked to undertake vis a vis Karine — dutifully revised the nonsense into intelligible English with a strikethrough on her gibberish.

Via WhiteHouse.gov (emphasis added):

“MS. JEAN-PIERRE: All right. As — as I mentioned at the top, this is an incredibly important day, a monumentous [momentous] day, and also an emotional day for the families, obviously; for the incredible team that I get to work with every day — the national security team; and across the administration and for this president. And so, it’s a good day. It’s a really, really good day. And we should be really proud of what this administration has been able to do.”

Trying to ascertain what goes on, if anything, under that mop with the blonde highlights is a dangerous game, but it appears KJP was conflating “momentous” and “monumental,” two three and four-syllable words she had been taught to say by some staffer, whereas KJP is more of a monosyllabic kind of girl.

“I take her to the aquarium, she says shark

I take her to the planetarium, she says dark

I take her to the seaside

Where she likes to spin and twirl

She says sure and cool and yeah

She's my monosyllabic girl



I take her to the university, she says huh

I take her to an anniversary, she says one

I take her to jewelry store

I say diamonds, she says pearl

Oh everyone knows I'm in love

With a monosyllabic girl”

-NOFX, Monosyllabic Girl

Mind you, if you are a great appreciator irony, as I am, this lady is supposed to be a professional in the field of communications — that’s literally her job description, to communicate.

In the same press briefing, moments later, she did it again:

“MS. JEAN-PIERRE: — you have to understand this is a critical — as these things are moving, it is important. Our main focus is to make sure that we get these Americans home safely.



I would — I would hope as a journalist you understand that. It is important that they get home safely. That is our number-one priority — number-one priority.



And now that they are on their way home — the families were here — the families, the president, and the vice president will get to greet these Americans when they land here tonight. This is a huge, huge, monumentous [momentous] day — emotional day. And it is important. That is our goal, to make sure that they get home safely.



All right. Thanks, everybody.”

