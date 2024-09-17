It’s only a matter of time until these get deployed in the “camps for adults” Hillary has promised.

In the Brave New World, John Q. Taxpayer will subsidize his own psychological abuse in the name of promoting Democracy™, and he can choke on the irony.

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

“Whether it is the mistaken idea that the moon landings never happened or the false claim that Covid jabs contain microchips, conspiracy theories abound, sometimes with dangerous consequences. Now researchers have found that such beliefs can be altered by a chat with artificial intelligence (AI). “Conventional wisdom will tell you that people who believe in conspiracy theories rarely, if ever, change their mind, especially according to evidence,”* said Dr Thomas Costello, a co-author of the study from American University… “Our findings fundamentally challenge the view that evidence and arguments are of little use once someone has ‘gone down the rabbit hole’ and come to believe a conspiracy theory,” the team wrote.”

*See: Russiagate, fully debunked by the Democrats’ own handpicked investigator, Robert Mueller, proven to have been concocted and funded by the Clinton campaign.

Or, Climate Change™ killing half a million pregnant legacy women in a single calendar year, as Hillary has claimed.

Somehow the Democrat conspiracy theories, I imagine, won’t make the purge list. The study’s authors explain what brand of “conspiracy theory” they’re interested in suppressing, via Science.org (emphasis added):

“Beliefs in conspiracies that a US election was stolen incited an attempted insurrection on 6 January 2021. Another conspiracy alleging that Germany’s COVID-19 restrictions were motivated by nefarious intentions sparked violent protests at Berlin’s Reichstag parliament building in August 2020. Amid growing threats to democracy, Costello et al. investigated whether dialogs with a generative artificial intelligence (AI) interface could convince people to abandon their conspiratorial beliefs (see the Perspective by Bago and Bonnefon). Human participants described a conspiracy theory that they subscribed to, and the AI then engaged in persuasive arguments with them that refuted their beliefs with evidence. The AI chatbot’s ability to sustain tailored counterarguments and personalized in-depth conversations reduced their beliefs in conspiracies for months, challenging research suggesting that such beliefs are impervious to change. This intervention illustrates how deploying AI may mitigate conflicts and serve society.”

Continuing:

“”While the experiments varied slightly, all participants were asked to describe a particular conspiracy theory they believed and the evidence they thought supported it. This was then fed into an AI system called “DebunkBot”. Participants were also asked to rate on a 100-point scale how true they thought the conspiracy theory was. They then knowingly undertook a three-round back-and-forth conversation with the AI system about their conspiracy theory or a non-conspiracy topic. Afterwards, participants once more rated how true they thought their conspiracy theory was. The results revealed those who discussed non-conspiracy topics only slightly lowered their “truth” rating afterwards. However, those who discussed their conspiracy theory with AI showed, on average, a 20% drop in their belief that it was true. The team said the effects appeared to hold for at least two months, while the approach worked for almost all types of conspiracy theory – although not those that were true.”

What do we even need formal, human-to-human education for anymore?

Just shoot the kids up with pharmaceutical meth so they sit still, strap the VR headset on, let the government DebunkBot got to work on them, churn out model citizens with nary a naughty thought in their minds left, and call it a win for Democracy™.

They won’t know basic math, but they’ll know Hunter Biden’s laptop was a Russian hoax and steel buildings melt into ash spontaneously.

