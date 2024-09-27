COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Top New York City COVID official outed for having ‘wild sex parties’ during pandemic

The reason I’m referencing the cancerous Young Turks video here is not to drive traffic to their filthy YouTube channel but to illustrate a point: leftists will get mad when they learn their Public Health™ overlords brazenly flaunt their own advice foisted by fiat on the public just because of the obvious hypocrisy.

But they are pathologically incapable of generating anger at the right thing, of digging a little deeper to get to the heart of the issue, which is that these people knew their “guidelines” (edicts) were bullshit from the start — if they had truly believed them, they wouldn’t have played Russian Roulette with their own lives in that way via underground sex parties.

Instead, like the NPCs they are, leftists are simply outraged at the surface-level hypocrisy they see.

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield suddenly interested in solving chronic disease, endorses RFK Jr.

Robert Redfield broke with Public Health™ orthodoxy back in 2021 when he said in public what anyone with any common sense already knew: that COVID-19 was the result of illicit gain-of-function research in an NIH-funded Wuhan lab.

Diverse CNN news actor Doctor Sanjay Gupta dutifully feigned incredulity at the mere suggestion, as if it were somehow controversial.

We’ve come a long way since then, to the point that corporate state media doesn’t bother anymore “debunking” the lab leak theory and smearing anyone who promotes it as “conspiracy theorist.” They now just ignore it and hope enough time will pass that it just goes away and the statute of limitations lapses for all of the guilty parties.

More recently, Redfield came out in a Newsweek editorial endorsing, of all people, “anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist” RFK Jr. as the guy to fix the public health disaster that is the United States in 2024.

Via Newsweek (emphasis added):

“In 2019, the Trump Administration set a course to address chronic disease, funding earlier interventions to curb the growing crisis. Five years later, this issue is exactly where it needs to be: at the center of the presidential debate, now in a unique partnership. To heal our children, a president must see the possible and lead our nation to act. After more than 40 years in the public health arena, it might surprise some of my colleagues to know I think President Trump chose the right man for the job: Robert Kennedy, Jr. Talk of healthcare reform often centers on cost to consumers. We know chronic disease is more than 75 percent of the country's $4 trillion annual health care expenditure. Unfortunately, we have become a sick nation. We're paying too much for chronic disease, and this must change. It's time to make America healthy again… Due to increased special interest and corporate influences on our federal agencies, prospects of national success are quite dim unless public trust is firmly re-established. Without public trust, our nation cannot effectively impact public health. Across a century-plus of cozy courtship, the federal regulators have nearly married the regulated, especially in health care. Today, private industry uses its political influence to control decision-making at regulatory agencies, law enforcement entities, and legislatures. Kennedy is right: All three of the principal health agencies suffer from agency capture. A large portion of the FDA's budget is provided by pharmaceutical companies. NIH is cozy with biomedical and pharmaceutical companies and its scientists are allowed to collect royalties on drugs NIH licenses to pharma. And as the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), I know the agency can be influenced by special interest groups.”

Without a godlike power to divine intent, I can only speculate about what Redfield is thinking here.

Either he suddenly found a conscience after working for decades at the highest levels on behalf of one of the evilest organizations to ever exist, or he’s scared of what might be coming his way personally if an honest executive ever takes power.

I pray it’s the latter and a new Trump-RFK Jr. regime can use him as a state witness in exchange for some degree of amnesty, contingent on the evidence he supplies leading to successful prosecutions, to go after his former colleagues. He is a great potential asset that must be protected at this point or risk getting Epsteined.

