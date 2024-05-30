COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle Act of 2023 (DEFUND) sits in Congress

The monstrous, sovereignty-subverting WHO “pandemic treaty” is DOA — for now.

But as the unrelenting Dr. Rima Laibow has pointed out via her own publication, and as WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus himself remarked as he snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, we’re by no means out of the woods, as the well-oiled machine that is the WHO, backed up by the UN, will simply recalibrate and come back for another shot, and another shot, and another shot until the head of the snake is cut off entirely.

…That snake head being the United Nations itself, the parent organization of the WHO. And, wouldn’t you know, there’s actually little-publicized pending legislation in U.S. Congress to do just that.

Via govtrack.us:

“Repeal of United Nations Participation Act of 1945 (a)Repeal The United Nations Participation Act of 1945 (Public Law 79–264; 22 U.S.C. 287 et seq.) is repealed. (b)Termination of membership in United Nations The President shall terminate all membership by the United States in the United Nations, and in any organ, specialized agency, commission, or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations. (c)Closure of United States Mission to United Nations The United States Mission to the United Nations is closed. Any remaining functions of such office shall not be carried out.”

This DEFUND bill is very unlikely to go through for numerous reasons, including on the grounds of the bleating Democrat mantra of Defending Democracy™, given that the United States has positioned itself as the de facto, self-appointed leader of the neoliberal world order, as the UN is integral to offshoring national sovereignty to a single supranational governing authority.

The multinational banks and corporations that have infested the halls of power in the U.S. and across the globe, that have their tentacles wrapped tight around the vast majority of Congress, would never permit the United Nations to go the way of the buffalo without a serious fight.

That said, extricating ourselves from the UN is clearly a popular position with a huge and growing swathe of the American public, so to the limited extent that popular will matters at all, the time has never been riper to dismantle the United Nations, which is, with its various appendages like the WHO, a tool of untold evil in this world.

Among many other tasty provisions in DEFUND is the specific issue of funding:

“No funds are authorized to be appropriated or otherwise made available for assessed or voluntary contributions of the United States to the United Nations or to any organ, specialized agency, commission or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations, except that funds may be appropriated to facilitate termination of United States membership and withdrawal of United States personnel and equipment, in accordance with sections 2 and 3, respectively. Upon termination of United States membership, no payments shall be made to the United Nations or to any organ, specialized agency, commission or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations, out of any funds appropriated prior to such termination or out of any other funds available for such purposes.”

Successfully getting the US out of the UN and unceremoniously demolishing its New York headquarters, as is also called for in the bill, would deal a severe blow to the organization, as the US government, as in the case of virtually all institutions of global governance, is its largest funder.

Via Council on Foreign Relations:

“The United States remains the largest donor to the United Nations. It contributed more than $18 billion in 2022, accounting for one-third of funding for the body’s collective budget. Despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to cut funding, President Joe Biden has affirmed the United Nations’ importance to U.S. foreign policy and increased funding to the organization. In 2021, Biden resumed funding streams paused under Trump.”

Deep State ‘Trump-proofing’ The Science™ ahead of 2024 election

Via Politico (emphasis added):

“The Biden administration is setting up new tripwires for Donald Trump at America’s premier health research agency to safeguard against political interference if Trump wins in November. The White House fears Trump could try to advance an ideological agenda at the National Institutes of Health, like the ones he’s suggested on everything from vaccines to diversity policies. In an effort to Trump-proof, NIH has designated an official to identify political meddling in the agency’s work and is tasking a soon-to-be-established scientific integrity council with reviewing those cases. The White House knows Trump could still cast those plans aside but is calculating that doing so will set off alarms with the media, Congress and the public. The Biden administration likely hopes GOP lawmakers, even those who think the NIH needs an overhaul, will temper Trump’s moves.”

I appreciate how terrified the Deep State is of what a Trump administration redux might do to them, but I haven’t seen any real evidence, which I would welcome and celebrate, that he’s actually going to do what needs to be done, which is going scorched-Earth, summary-execution on these institutions and the demons who populate them — aside from the most tepid, milquetoast vagaries about prosecuting Fauci for perjury (see next section), which at this point is standard Fox News fare by a party almost as equally addicted to pharma cash as the Democrat Party to attempt to appease its base that hates the pharmaceutical industry while not truly upsetting the status quo.

Trump forced into promising Fauci perjury investigation for perjury

Clearing the lowest hurdle imaginable, Trump, in his limitless magnanimity, has allowed that he will “look at” prosecuting Fauci for perjury should he assume office once more.

Before we applaud Trump’s brave stance here, let’s assess realistically why he’s making it, which has little to nothing to do with moral qualms or a dogged pursuit of justice on behalf of the American people or whatever his sycophantic followers think.

Related: Fauci Resigns: GOP Must Keep Pressure On, Pursue Nuremberg II Prosecutions

He is in hot water with his base, who is looking longingly at the potentially greener pasture of RFK Jr. who, unlike Trump, is not mealy-mouthed about dispensing COVID justice.

Nothing of import politically has ever gotten done without applying pressure to politicians, to put the fear of God into them that they’ll be run out on a rail if they don’t meet the demands of their supporters; it’s the only real source of leverage that anyone outside of the corporate state power structure has. On the other side of the ledger, these people have pharmaceutical lobbyists in their ears nonstop pushing their own agenda that’s antithetical to ours. Cash and social prestige and access to The Big Club almost always trumps popular will.

For any real action to deliver hard justice to the criminals who ran the COVID scam in a peaceful political manner, Trump needs to be made to understand that a substantial enough portion of his base to cost him the election won’t vote for him unless he starts making serious moves. “Looking at” prosecuting Fauci isn’t anywhere close to enough.

