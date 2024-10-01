COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Congressional bill would remove vaxx manufacturers’ liability shields

I assume most Armageddon Prose readers are familiar with the reason you can’t sue Pfizer for melting your liver or maiming your baby in utero, which is that they bribed Congress sufficiently back in the day to give them blanket immunity.

But, if not, via CNBC, 2020 (emphasis added):

“In February [2020], Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar invoked the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. The 2005 law empowers the HHS secretary to provide legal protection to companies making or distributing critical medical supplies, such as vaccines and treatments, unless there’s “willful misconduct” by the company… These companies “cannot be sued for money damages in court” over injuries related to the administration or use of products to treat or protect against Covid.”

H.R. 9828, per Congress.gov, if passed (not likely — at least not yet — because no Democrats are cosponsors and none would vote yes) would “amend the Public Health Service Act to end the liability shield for vaccine manufacturers, and for other purposes.”

Related: SHOCK Poll: A Quarter of Americans Say They Know Someone Personally Killed by COVID Jab

Via Congressman Paul Gosar (emphasis added):

“Congressman Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ-09), issued the following statement after introducing H.R. 9828, the End the Vaccine Carveout Act, a bill that would strip vaccine manufacturers of their unjust liability shields. This carveout has resulted in hundreds of billions of dollars in profits for Big Pharma while leaving tens of thousands of people without the ability to seek legal justice and compensation for injuries caused by vaccines. “Although federal bureaucrats and Big Pharma insist that vaccines are safe, there is an unfortunate lack of science regarding the safety of vaccines. For example, a review of 12,000 scientific papers by the Institute of Medicine published in 2012 found that 98% of injuries studied were either caused by or may have been caused by a vaccine. Another government study found that while vaccines caused injuries in 10 percent of cases, only one percent get reported, meaning those injured by vaccines are vastly undercounted. Furthermore, according to the Center for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, nearly 20,000 Americans were reported as having been killed to date by a COVID-19 vaccine, equating to one death for every 14,000 people vaccinated, much higher than the one in a million deaths that is normally cited for dangerous vaccines. Government bureaucrats and scientists responsible for approving vaccines are in bed with Big Pharma, often owning pharmaceutical stocks, serving as consultants and receiving lucrative contracts from pharmaceutical companies that pressure them to produce favorable results which is in direct violation of federal law.”

Related: Pfizer Used Separate Manufacturing Processes for COVID Shots Used in Clinical Trials, Public Distribution

Study points to massive ‘negative efficacy’ of COVID shots

Via medRxiv:

“Absolute VE for a first booster was 40% (95% Confidence Interval (CI) -56 – 77) at 7– 29 days following vaccination, -9% (95% CI -104 – 42) at 30 – 59 days, and - 46% (95% CI -156 – 17) at ≥ 60 days.”

In human speak, that means “boosters” made the recipient 46% more likely two months out to contract the virus than the uninjected, hence the term “negative efficacy.”

https://x.com/McCulloughFund/status/1840760828271665621?t=9xPUZMxUGWp8JsSwpl3DTg&s=03

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw