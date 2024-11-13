COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Michigan: Remote worker fired for refusing vax wins significant compensation via lawsuit

Via ABC News (emphasis added):

“A jury awarded more than $12 million Friday to a woman who lost her job at a Michigan insurance company after declining to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Much of the award — $10 million — is for punitive damages against Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, according to the verdict form. Lisa Domski, who worked at Blue Cross for more than 30 years, said she was a victim of religious discrimination. The company in 2021 did not grant an exemption from its vaccine policy, despite her insistence that it clashed with her Catholic beliefs. Domski's attorney, Jon Marko, said she worked 100% remotely as an IT specialist during the pandemic; 75% before COVID-19 hit in 2020.”

They ran this scam on scores of remote workers with, as a small child could figure out, no legitimate public health rationale whatsoever.

Even if the shots ever worked to stop transmission in the first place like top cable news lesbian kingpin Rachel Maddow infamously promised they did when she read her Pfizer script on air as if it were news — they didn’t prevent transmission and never did, but let’s pretend the media didn’t lie about that on purpose for advertising money and social control — “remote” means “not around other people.”

The citizen activist’s grassroots guide to getting shots snatched off market nationwide

I covered in the last AP COVID propaganda roundup that an Idaho public health department recently banned the COVID shots on the grounds that they are dangerous and don’t work as advertised — a historical first.

What the Idaho development highlights is that state and local public health departments are under no legal and definitely no moral obligation to follow CDC’s genocidal advice about the COVID shots or any of the other hundreds of public health issues the agency lies about routinely.

All it takes is local actors saying “no.”

Via Children's Health Defense (emphasis added):

“Removing COVID-19 vaccines from public health departments across the U.S. is a “winnable battle” — but the battle won’t likely be won “from the top down,” according to Dr. John Tribble, a physician and board member of Idaho’s Southwest District Health. Last month Tribble and his fellow board members made history when they voted 4-3 to pull COVID-19 shots from 30 healthcare sites. The local health agency — which oversees six counties in southwest Idaho — became the first local health department in the U.S. to remove the shots from its taxpayer-funded clinics. Other health districts in Idaho and beyond are now considering similar moves, Tribble told The Defender. “There are two health districts in Idaho that I know of that are definitely considering it and one in Washington state,” he said. “My hope is they will be successful and continue the momentum we currently have.””

TDS lib (redundant phrase) encourages renewed masking to protest Trump

Nothing screams “fuck the government” like blindly following government pseudoscience.

