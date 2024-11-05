COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

San Francisco employees fired for vaxx refusal win big

A half dozen Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) workers just won a not-insignificant amount of cash money after they got the shaft for refusing the vaxx mandate.

Via SF Gate (emphasis added):

“Six former BART employees are each due a $1 million payout after accusing the agency of wrongly firing them because of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. On Wednesday, a jury in the U.S District Court for the Northern District of California sided with the employees who refused the vaccine for religious reasons*. BART has been ordered to pay the group more than $7.8 million, with the individual employees receiving between nearly $1.2 million and $1.5 million each. In October 2021, BART’s Board of Directors approved the mandate, stating that all employees must be vaccinated against the virus, though it allowed for some exceptions, including religious accommodations.”

*This is what happens when the government allows jury trials: even in deep blue jurisdictions, sometimes common-sense prevails among the common people. I would bet money that, if this case were merely tried before a judge or a tribunal of judges, these employees wouldn’t have seen a dime.

Emissary of The Science™, STILL Pushing Natural Origins Theory

I ran across this unbearably smugnorant COVID narrative-humper — probably on some industry front group payroll, or else just autistic and doing Big Pharma’s propaganda of her own accord — a few years back, then rediscovered her recently vis a vis her continued lab leak denialism, relying on convoluted sophistry and fraudulent academic papers to support her claim.

To make her argument in the above video, she cites the now-debunked 2020 “Proximal Origins” paper, which I have reported on before and which we later learned was literally organized by Peter Daszak, Anthony Fauci’s co-conspirator who ran the “nonprofit” EcoHealth Alliance that Fauci used to funnel government cash to illicit gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute — in other words, the most glaring conflict of interest imaginable, which this lady either doesn’t know or doesn’t care about.

Idaho public health department becomes nation’s first to ban COVID shots

The corporate media obviously blames “misinformation.”

Via Associated Press (emphasis added):

“A regional public health department in Idaho is no longer providing COVID-19 vaccines to residents in six counties after a narrow decision by its board. Southwest District Health appears to be the first in the nation to be restricted from giving COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccinations are an essential function of a public health department. While policymakers in Texas banned health departments from promoting COVID vaccines and Florida’s surgeon general bucked medical consensus to recommend against the vaccine, governmental bodies across the country haven’t blocked the vaccines outright… Board Chairman Kelly Aberasturi was familiar with many of the voices who wanted the ban, especially from earlier local protests of pandemic measures. Aberasturi, who told The Associated Press that he’s skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and national public health leaders, said in the meeting and in an interview with the AP that he was supportive of but “disappointed” in the board’s decision. He said the board had overstepped the relationship between patients and their doctors — and possibly opened a door to blocking other vaccines or treatments. Board members in favor of the decision argued people can get vaccinated elsewhere, and that providing the shots was equivalent to signing off on their safety. (Some people may be reluctant to get vaccinated or boosted because of misinformation about the shots despite evidence that they’re safe and have saved millions of lives.)”

I’m frankly on the fence about this. On the one hand, just from a purely public health perspective — a real public health perspective — banning these injections makes sense, given what we know about them not working as advertised, causing heart attacks, turbo-charging cancer, etc.

On the other hand, two reasons make me wonder if outright outlawing these abominations is the best course of action:

1. Freedom. People do retarded things every day — like stuffing their faceholes with corporate McTrash — but we don’t necessarily turn the government screws on those vendors

2. The Darwin argument: If people are still so unseeing and gullible at this late date to get themselves injected — even without the draconian mandates hanging over their heads from the 2021-22 era or the government subsidies that made them free — maybe they should just go ahead and shoot themselves up and speed up the culling.

Canadian government mercy-kills man with post-COVID shot syndrome

Via Children's Health Defense (emphasis added):

“An Ontario, Canada man in his late 40s whose health declined after receiving three COVID-19 shots and who also had a mental health condition was euthanized in Canada as part of its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty reported. The program assessors concluded that his clinical presentation was a post-COVID-19 “vaccination syndrome” known as myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome. The case is one of several highlighted in an expert review of MAiD deaths in Ontario that caused concerns. The report, which did not reveal the man’s name, is intended to identify and prompt improvements that need to be made to Canada’s legalized euthanasia program... According to the brief case report, the patient went through extensive specialist consultations and clinical testing but “without determinate diagnostic results.” He also suffered from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. While he was “navigating his physical symptoms,” the man was admitted to the hospital with suicidal ideation. Psychiatrists raised concerns about mental illness, the report said. During a second incidence of suicidal ideation, he was involuntarily hospitalized and received in-patient psychiatric treatment. “The MAiD assessors opined that the most reasonable diagnosis for Mr. A’s clinical presentation (severe functional decline) was a post-vaccine syndrome,” the report said. His cause of death was listed as “post-COVID-19 vaccination somatic symptom disorder with post-traumatic stress disorder and depressive disorder.” MAiD is not listed as the cause of death on death certificates in Ontario**.”

**It’s reassuring, is it not, that the government doesn’t list the actual cause of death — namely, government killing — on official documentation when one of the techno-slaves dies?

