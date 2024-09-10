COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Pfizer mobile propaganda van: Coming to a public school near you

Teaching the unruly children of the permanent underclass is a dirty job, but someone’s got to do it.

If the National Federation of Teachers unionized mule dykes can pawn their jobs off onto a multinational corporation, why wouldn’t they?

Via Children's Health Defense (emphasis added):

“Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is crossing the country with a mobile science “escape room” — complete with a robotic dog — to provide students in rural communities with a “science-based learning experience.” In the process, students are “exposed to a multi-national company” and they get to meet Pfizer employees. In its promotional video for the “School of Science Mobile Experience,” students in rural Sanford, North Carolina, are greeted by a Pfizer robot dog, which makes several appearances during their field trip. Students enter the Pfizer mobile trailer for a “fantastic, interactive, escape-room-like experience,” where they work with Pfizer employees to solve a mystery about a pandemic outbreak that starts with people showing up in doctor’s offices with scaly, lizard-like skin. As they move through the pandemic tabletop exercise, proceeding through different rooms in the trailer, the children learn different lessons. They learn about antigens in one room, about vaccine manufacturing in another, and more. In the end, the students “successfully produced a remedy that will be distributed around the world” — reminiscent of Pfizer’s own production of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Interestingly, despite the company’s professed excitement over their mobile indoctrination van, Pfizer has made the YouTube video unshareable and turned the comments off.

I’ve been developing a rule of thumb that applies universally, including to this particular Pfizer film: the greater the share of Diversity™ among the principals, the greater the propaganda factor.

Pfizer also hosts diverse students in New York at its “Pfizer School of Science” to “augment” educational curricula in public schools.

Via Pfizer (emphasis added):

“As a company founded in New York City, we’re thrilled to invite NYC middle school students to our headquarters in Hudson Yards to learn about the life sciences and Pfizer. Registered students will participate in a half-day field trip at our office for a hands-on, science-based learning experience where they will be exposed to a multi-national company, meet colleagues, and learn about what we do. The visit will also include a 90-minute instructional course on topics like Drug Discovery, Microbiology, Immunology and more.”

Hospital groups scramble to manage PR affairs after shattering public confidence

The obvious way to re-instill confidence in the public health system would be to stop lying constantly on behalf of pharmaceutical companies and their regulatory lapdogs.

Somehow I don’t imagine that’s in the cards, though. There’s too much money in generating chronic illness to ever stop the machine.

Via Becker's Hospital Review(emphasis added):

“As sharp words against the industry bubble up more often and encompass a wider variety of issues, it marks an important turn in the ethos of American healthcare. Most policymakers have historically wanted hospitals on their side, and health systems are often the largest employer within their communities and in many states. "In my career, I've never seen things more aligned to the detriment of hospitals than it is now," Paul Keckley, PhD, said. Dr. Keckley is a widely known industry analyst and editor of The Keckley Report, a weekly newsletter discussing healthcare policy and current trends. Confidence in the medical system as a whole fell from 51 percent in 2020 to a record low of 38 percent in 2022*. Though the healthcare system is among all major U.S. institutions facing record-low public confidence, are hospitals ready for an era of widespread distrust?“

*What a damning indictment of the public’s intelligence that 38 percent of Americans still report confidence in mainstream medicine.

“Nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people.”

-H.L. Mencken

Continuing:

“As state- and market-level fights against hospitals intensify and grab national attention, hospitals and health systems may find themselves less familiar in steadying public perception than their payer and pharmaceutical counterparts, who are no strangers to vocal opponents. "With public opinion shifting a bit amid COVID, and with some anecdotal evidence that hospitals are doing some bad things, state policymakers feel that they are enjoying the political will to make these gestures," Ge Bai, PhD, said. "It's also a key issue for voters. Even if they don't do anything in reality, the gesture will probably get political capital**." Dr. Bai is a professor of accounting and health policy at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University. She believes a key underlying factor driving hospital critiques as of late is the reduced public confidence in medicine by way of the pandemic. "The hospital industry has moved away from its traditional charitable mission and toward a business orientation that is undeniable," she said. "With the [pandemic] dust settling, I think a lot of people realize the clinicians are the heroes, but hospitals are maybe not as altruistic as they once thought."”

**Therein lies the fundamental problem with entrusting government actors to ever truly clamp down on medical industry malfeasance. Where is the incentive, especially when they can simply virtue-signal on the campaign trail and write strongly worded letters to satisfy their constituents’ rage and then go back to business as usual once they’re in office with no consequences?

As I’ve noted many times, the only way to make a politician act right is to make them afraid — ideally, of civil penalties like lost elections but making them afraid for their physical safety should also be on the table.

Peasants ‘not taking the latest COVID-19 wave seriously enough’

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

“Infectious disease experts say many people are not taking the latest Covid-19 wave in the US seriously enough and are not getting vaccinated or using antiviral drugs when sick, despite a summer wave that was larger and came earlier than anticipated. Epidemiologists are saying that while symptoms of this wave are more mild than earlier strains, the virus remains a threat – particularly for older adults and people with underlying health conditions. In response, public health officials are urging people to get a booster now – unless they recently had Covid, in which case they should wait three to four months – and to take a rapid test when sick. And if they have Covid, they should ask their doctors about antiviral treatments.”

