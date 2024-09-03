COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Another one bites the dust!

Dropping likes flies.

A vehemently pro-vaxx mandate Australia social media influencer I’ve never heard of but who was apparently very influential, probably paid to promote the shots, has gone to the Lord “suddenly” and “unexpectedly.”

“’Vaccinated people are still dying of Covid so there’s no point in getting vaccinated’. Ok dumbass, stop wearing a seatbelt while you drive then,” Pretty Pastel Please wrote on Twitter/X in February 2022.

https://x.com/prettypastelpls/status/1490129822776840192

“Do the idiots marching in the streets protesting the lockdown not realise that they are quite literally spreading Covid, and because of their actions, our lockdown will extend into at least September or October... ? Not a single brain cell between them,” she quipped in July 2021.

https://x.com/prettypastelpls/status/1418947437553766413

Via People (emphasis added):

“Pretty Pastel Please, an Australian YouTuber known for her vlogs, fashion hauls and travel videos, has died at the age of 30. On Friday, July 5, a post on her official Instagram page revealed that the content creato[r] died in June. Although her cause of death was not specified, her passing was described as "sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her." "We come to you today with a devastating announcement. It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Alex, known to many as Pretty Pastel Please, has passed away," the "In Memoriam" caption read, featuring an image of the YouTuber holding her pet bird.”

So long, Pretty Pastel.

Bitch should’ve stuck to the mascara, probably.

Diverse rapper does low-production-value COVID trap music

https://x.com/JebraFaushay/status/1829876340407115961?t=_b8VKw8rqJGDCQHTcCGV1w&s=03

American trust in ‘vaccines’ declines, polling agency blames ‘misinformation’

You might suffer from the delusion that mainstream polling organizations funded by taxpayer dollars exist to report on public sentiment in a straightforward quantitative manner.

In fact, they apparently exist to editorialize with talking points they receive from somewhere, probably the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Via Children's Health Defense (emphasis added):

“U.S. Americans’ trust in vaccines — especially COVID-19 vaccines — has dropped, according to a survey conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania. The survey results detail the most recent wave of responses — collected in July — from a nationally representative sample of 1,496 adults, most of whom have been routinely surveyed in the project since April 2021. Roughly 100 of the adults were added after 2021 due to attrition of the survey’s initial participants. In addition to showing an overall decline in willingness to vaccinate, the results showed what an Annenberg Public Policy Center press release called a “greater acceptance of Covid vaccine misinformation.”… The survey report did not define “misinformation” but described it in passing as a “science-inconsistent response.” The Annenberg Public Policy Center did not immediately respond when The Defender asked for a clearer definition.”

Politico is none too pleased at these developments, so it produced a very sad and transparent bit of propaganda in which they explicitly lay out the rationale for why these things don’t work — that the virus mutates constantly, just like the flu — which it follows with a non-sequitur recommendation to get injected anyway by CDD Director Mandy Cohen, because Science™.

Via Politico (emphasis added):

““One of the challenges of today is just that people aren’t going to get vaccinated,” said Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. “Most people are confused. They don’t really understand what’s happening or what the risk to them is,” when it comes to Covid… The FDA asked the vaccine manufacturers in June to incorporate the KP.2 strain into their formulas because it was the prevalent form of the virus at the time. Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s vaccines both target KP.2, but related subvariants, KP.3 and KP.3.1.1 — now the most prevalent strains — are estimated to account for more than half of U.S. cases, according to the CDC. Osterholm said the virus has changed quickly in recent years, which means by the time a new vaccine comes out, the strain it was engineered against is no longer dominant. That doesn’t mean it’s ineffective, said CDC Director Mandy Cohen, who recommended everyone older than 6 months get their Covid (and flu) shot “in September or October ahead of the expected increases in both viruses this winter.”… Last year’s vaccine offered 54 percent protection against symptomatic Covid infections, according to a CDC study.”

