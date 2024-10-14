In the wake of Hillary Clinton’s historic 2016 defeat at the hands of a political novice game show host, never among the officially sanctioned reasons offered for her failure was the fact that Hillary herself was historically repulsive as a candidate.

She had every conceivable advantage: cash, endorsements, the pop culture machine, free advertising disguised as news on corporate state media, the intelligence community, etc.

And she still lost.

Instead of introspection, she and her surrogates blamed Russia, and Jill Stein, and James Comey… anyone and anything except old Hillary herself.

But their favorite and grossest scapegoat of all are the voters themselves.

The Democrats recently dispatched their overseer, Barack Obama, to whip the field negros into shape, who have not sufficiently complied with mastah’s wishes that they vote universally in lockstep for Mamala.

In the same vein, MSNBC Deep State princess Mika, one-half of the Morning Joe power couple, is now admonishing voters to “get to work” electing Kamala in the face of dismal polls showing Trump dominating the swing state field.

“I think it's fair for Democrats to be incredibly depressed. I think it's fair for them to be discouraged. I think it's fair for them to explore whether Kamala Harris should be doing more. Feel free to do that. These things are all legitimate. I don't know what more she can do, especially given what happened, though, in 2016. Because that was a trauma for anybody who loves this country and a trauma that didn't end that day… She’s doing everything possible… She’s hitting the battleground states multiple times. She’s sending her top surrogates out on the road for a four-week blitz through swing states… So sure, offer up all the ideas of what more Harris could be doing in these few remaining days before the election. At the same time, it’s actually you, the American voter, who needs to step up. Truly look at the choice before us, listen to Donald Trump’s speeches… If you are concerned… and are worried Harris could very well lose, well do something. Get to work.”

She references in her monologue a recent pro-Kamala ad smearing Jill Stein and telling voters that a vote for her is a vote for Trump

Via Wisconsin Public Radio (emphasis added):

“National Democrats are launching an ad in Wisconsin and other swing states attacking Green Party candidate Jill Stein, calling her a spoiler candidate meant to hand the election to former President Donald Trump. The ad comes as recent polls show the race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris tied in the state. The ad from the Democratic National Committee, titled “Crucial,” will run on broadcast TV stations in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, three so-called “blue wall” states that are critical to Democrats’ chances of keeping the White House. It shows a picture of Stein that transforms into a picture of Trump while a narrator says “Stein was key to Trump’s 2016 wins in battleground states.” “She’s not sorry she helped Trump win,” the ad states. “That’s why a vote for Stein is really a vote for Trump.” The ad closes with video of Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally where he said he likes Stein “because she takes 100 percent from them,” referring to Democrats.”

Multiple other segments in recent days from MSNBC and similar outfits have done more of the same — relentless hammering of the current narrative being their forte.

