“You gotta operate the easy way

‘I made a G today’

But you made it in a sleazy way

Sellin' crack to the kids

‘I gotta get paid’

Well hey, well, that's the way it is”

-Tupac on Big Pharma

Heavens to Betsy!

Who could have guessed that legacy media, Great Respecter of Democracy™, might not take well to the cabinet appointments of the man who won a landslide mandate from the people?

Virtually every article on this topic in legacy media follows the same formula:

· RFK Jr. is a dangerous vaccine denialist

· Some NGO asshole, probably getting paid by Bill Gates or similar interests, is worried the babies might not get all 72 of their CDC-recommended injections straight out of the womb

· Another random community college professor, excited to be quoted by CNN (I made it, Mom!) on such a grave matter of import, is also very concerned

· In addition to his anti-vaxx wrongthink, RFK Jr. bitterly clings to wild ideas like toxic industrial waste products dumped into the water supply with no informed consent from the public might not be ideal policy

· He also once chopped a whale’s head off

None of this lazy smearing of their political opponents worked to keep Trump out of office — if anything, it had the opposite effect of making him more sympathetic because 90% of the public at this point hates legacy media and knows they lie — why would it work now?

But let’s not intervene on behalf of the corporate media mid-suicide.

Instead, let’s cheer as they condemn themselves further to irrelevancy.

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

“Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert F Kennedy Jr as US secretary of health and human services has prompted widespread criticisms towards Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist who has embraced a slew of other debunked health-related conspiracy theories… In response to Kennedy’s nomination, Public Citizen, a progressive nonprofit organization focusing on consumer advocacy, said: “Robert F Kennedy Jr is a clear and present danger to the nation’s health. He shouldn’t be allowed in the building at the department of health and human services (HHS), let alone be placed in charge of the nation’s public health agency.”… Apu Akkad, an infectious disease physician at the University of Southern California, called the announcement a “scary day for public health”.”

If you cut through the BS, eventually you get to the real fear, which is that Pfizer stock might not be as lucrative as it was when the Brandon entity’s handlers were forcing everyone in the country to submit to their injections passed through the regulatory process via fraud and pseudoscience.

Via CNN (emphasis added):

“Shares of prominent vaccine makers plunged Thursday after President-elect Donald Trump announced his pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. An hour before the market closed Thursday, as news reports of Trump’s choice began trickling out, Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna dipped as much as 6%, and Pfizer fell almost 2%. Novavax, which created a protein-based Covid-19 vaccine, fell almost 6%. Kennedy has been one of the country’s most prominent anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists for years and has frequently spread falsehoods about the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Last week, Kennedy said he would “immediately” begin studying vaccine safety and efficacy but promised to not “take vaccines away from anybody.” Other vaccine-related companies also felt the fallout. German company BioNTech closed 7% lower, and British GSK fell 2%. US vaccine companies have already been struggling, thanks to lessened demand since the peak of the pandemic. Over the past year, Pfizer stock has dipped 11%, and Moderna stock has plunged 46%.”

