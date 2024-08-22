The Karamel-uh entity, neoliberal crown princess, appeared earlier this week for a photo-op at a landmark restaurant in Pittsburgh, deigning to gladhand and meet the folks of this fine land, the salt-of-the-earth working class that makes the trains run on time.

Which would have been sleazy and contrived enough — except that, after herding out the real patrons of the restaurant, the entire restaurant clientele for the staged event was Democrat actors.

Via RedState (emphasis added):

A bunch of white vans rolled up. People who had been tossed out and others said they had brought in people to have an "audience" in the restaurant, Sam DeMarco, the Republican Committee of Allegheny County chairman, reported. "Holy hell, all these actors in these vans," one of the men shouted. Then Kamala and her team rolled up in her bus and went in to greet the "customers" in the restaurant. You can see that on this video from the local news WFAA. It starts with Kamala word salads and her failure to answer how she was going to pay for her "plans" that cost so much, but at about 4:26, you can see Harris, her husband, and Walz greeting the "customers." At about 5:00, is where a smiling customer thanks Kamala for bringing it all "back."

https://x.com/markjos05095724/status/1825637716899627242

https://x.com/kylenabecker/status/1825526938099687706

For those familiar with history across the pond, governing authorities in Russia produced similar scenes — the providence of the term “Potemkin village.”

Via Britannica (emphasis added):

“Potemkin village, in its original meaning, any of a number of fake villages designed to impress the Russian empress Catherine the Great. The term has also come to be used to describe an elaborate facade designed to hide an undesirable reality… Potemkin arranged for fake pasteboard villages—complete with waving, happy peasants who had been moved in from central Russia, herds of farm animals, and fireworks—to be set up along the river. As Catherine’s boat arrived she was greeted by throngs of grateful subjects; when her boat had passed, the “towns” were quickly dismantled and moved, along with the livestock and throngs of peasants, to a location farther downriver to await her sailing by. Thus, Potemkin created the appearance of a prosperous and happy population to hide his own insufficient execution of the colonization efforts.”

Nothing about these people is remotely real.

We find ourselves at a strange confluence of historical trends:

· On the one hand, the Democrat Party is faker than, arguably, it’s ever been — the primaries are fake, the convention is a coronation, literally nothing that comes out of the Karamel-uh entity’s mouth (at least when she’s reading off the teleprompter) isn’t a canned talking point handed to her by some consultant.

· Meanwhile, the internet, especially via liberated Twitter, has facilitated more transparency into the machinations of the political machine

The emperor’s buck-naked.

