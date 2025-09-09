Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross S's avatar
Ross S
14h

Insanity! I could care less about the colour of my local criminal, but I sure as heck care that it’s happening and want justice served on the perpetrators. I can empathize with the criminals sad past and possible motivations, but we can never excuse their crimes committed against their fellow humans. No one ever forced me to be good or bad. I did it all on my own. Sometimes my conscience keeping me from evil, sometimes I chose to ignore my conscience and was punished accordingly. I don’t feel sorry for the times I had to face my consequences!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
14h

My husband of 39 years once told me that locks were for honest people. Sadly, he was proven right several years ago when our home was robbed. We had gone shopping for stocking staffers for the grand babies, & when we returned home, our dead bolted side door had been kicked in. The thieves stole everything they could get their hands on including all but one of the Christmas presents that were under our tree. After that he installed cameras that covered every angle of our house, & would have put them in the house, but that was too creepy for me. My point is being robbed makes you feel vulnerable regardless of what color the perpetrators are. How these bleeding heart liberal women try to turn the criminal into to the victim is a ginormous crock of BS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture