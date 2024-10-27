Met with temporary unsuccess, the blacktivists are reportedly undeterred in their quest for cash money.

Via Reuters (emphasis added):

“After California state legislators passed bills addressing the legacy of slavery and racial discrimination, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed the most ambitious of the reparations proposals… . But advocates say they are undeterred. Shortly before the California legislative session ended this summer, a state Senate reparations bill on land restitution proposed by state Sen. Steven Bradford passed 56-0. But the Black Caucus blocked votes on two other proposals in that package -- one creating a fund and the third an agency to determine who would be eligible for reparations.”

If the pharmaceutical industry gets its way, maybe we can backdoor in some reparations in the form of Medicaid-sponsored Ozempic medications, morbidly obese minorities can get free drugs courtesy of the public treasury, and we can call it a day on the “reparations” debate once and for all.

Not that there’s a limit to their demands; the “but muh slavery” people have pledged to bring up the reparations agenda again and again until whitey puts the cash money in their hands.

“I’ma tell you like

A n***a told me

Cash rule everything around me”

- The Notorious B.I.G. (feat. Bone Thugz-N-Harmony), ‘Notorious Thugs’

Continuing:

“The Black Caucus blocked the bills because the proposed agency, not the legislature, would have had oversight, members wrote on X. Governor Gavin Newsom said when he vetoed the land restitution bill that it could not be implemented without Bradford's other proposals. Newsom signed legislation the Black Caucus had made separately, including measures banning discrimination based on natural hairstyles. Bradford, a Black Democrat, finished his last term in office this past session. But California Assemblywoman Lori Wilson said reparations initiatives will be brought up during the next legislative session. “The setbacks have actually re-invigorated people in the reparations movement,” said Kamilah Moore, a lawyer and former chair of the California Reparations Task Force, which released a 2021 report documenting California’s role in perpetuating slavery and racial inequalities.”

Alas, by the look and feel of the zeitgeist, I would say public tolerance for the Social Justice™ cash bonanza that ensued after a junkie overdosed on the street in Minneapolis in 2020 (a human tragedy, for sure, but not a hatecrime) — and became an overnight civil rights sensation that gave license to mobs to loot Macy’s and Target — looks to be on the decline.

So the BLM folk ought to take what they can get before what they get is thoughts and prayers and a bootstrap.

