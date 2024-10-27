Met with temporary unsuccess, the blacktivists are reportedly undeterred in their quest for cash money.
Via Reuters (emphasis added):
“After California state legislators passed bills addressing the legacy of slavery and racial discrimination, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed the most ambitious of the reparations proposals…
. But advocates say they are undeterred.
Shortly before the California legislative session ended this summer, a state Senate reparations bill on land restitution proposed by state Sen. Steven Bradford passed 56-0. But the Black Caucus blocked votes on two other proposals in that package -- one creating a fund and the third an agency to determine who would be eligible for reparations.”
If the pharmaceutical industry gets its way, maybe we can backdoor in some reparations in the form of Medicaid-sponsored Ozempic medications, morbidly obese minorities can get free drugs courtesy of the public treasury, and we can call it a day on the “reparations” debate once and for all.
Related: Big Pharma Markets Weight Loss Drugs as Unemployment Cure, Demands Government Subsidy
Not that there’s a limit to their demands; the “but muh slavery” people have pledged to bring up the reparations agenda again and again until whitey puts the cash money in their hands.
“I’ma tell you like
A n***a told me
Cash rule everything around me”
- The Notorious B.I.G. (feat. Bone Thugz-N-Harmony), ‘Notorious Thugs’
Related: Barbados PM Demands $4.9 TRILLION for Slavery Reparations, British Crown Seemingly Agrees
Continuing:
“The Black Caucus blocked the bills because the proposed agency, not the legislature, would have had oversight, members wrote on X.
Governor Gavin Newsom said when he vetoed the land restitution bill that it could not be implemented without Bradford's other proposals. Newsom signed legislation the Black Caucus had made separately, including measures banning discrimination based on natural hairstyles.
Bradford, a Black Democrat, finished his last term in office this past session. But California Assemblywoman Lori Wilson said reparations initiatives will be brought up during the next legislative session.
“The setbacks have actually re-invigorated people in the reparations movement,” said Kamilah Moore, a lawyer and former chair of the California Reparations Task Force, which released a 2021 report documenting California’s role in perpetuating slavery and racial inequalities.”
Alas, by the look and feel of the zeitgeist, I would say public tolerance for the Social Justice™ cash bonanza that ensued after a junkie overdosed on the street in Minneapolis in 2020 (a human tragedy, for sure, but not a hatecrime) — and became an overnight civil rights sensation that gave license to mobs to loot Macy’s and Target — looks to be on the decline.
So the BLM folk ought to take what they can get before what they get is thoughts and prayers and a bootstrap.
Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.
Reparations going forward in California, New York. This isn’t a coincidence, just a plan.
Why would a State pay reparations to all African Americans in that particular State, even if their enslaved ascent was in another State? Even 2024-immigrants from Africa? Even illegal immigrants of African descent?
What if that descent misceginated with slave descent? Would they get reparation if they look white?
How do you distinguish the slave descent of post-bellum immigration from Africa or even people of African descent coming from Europe or any other place of the world?
How many could prove descent of an ante-bellum slave when most genealogical records are lost?
What if they also are the descent of black slaveholders?
Considering that the reparation money will come from taxes from everybody, then it means that:
• The non-Caucasians would be also paying reparations (Asians, Hispanics, Native Americans!!!).
• Those of African descent would be also paying taxes for reparations!!!
The descent of antebellum poor whites, who didn’t own slaves, will have to pay for a “crime” their ascent never committed! Reparations assumes that all whites owned slaves! They are assuming whites are presumed guilty without being able to disprove their “innocence” of a crime which was completely legal: applying a retroactive law is illegal in every single country of the world!
Even in their twisted anti-white racism... why should Asians and Hispanics pay for something that happened before they migrated to the USA? Why should the postbellum white-immigrants (Irish, Italians, Polish) pay?
Then what’s the excuse to deny reparations to the Irish who were indentured (a type of contract slavery)? Because they are white?
Why should the descent of a person pay for his mistakes (which were legal at the time)? Even after 7 generations? For how many generations should we retroactively liable to any modern law applied to the past? Should the Egyptians pay reparations to the Jews for their enslavement thousands of years ago? Should the Jews pay reparations to the Canaanite tribes?
Should Americans pay reparations to the mothers pushed into abortion (a type of slavery, considering a human being as a thing)? What if we define prostitution as slavery (woman=thing, object of commerce)? Reparations to prostitutes?
The whole historical reparation concept is just a psy-op to divide people and create perpetual resentment, blaming, self-victimization, envy, distrust, uncooperation, conflict, aggression, desire for revenge, revenge.
It’s impossible to amend historical injustice without more injustice. Perfect justice is God’s job in the Final Judgement. Let’s try not to believe we can become gods.
