In the Year of Our Lord 2024, according to the British governing authorities, if, as a British citizen (a white supremacist terrorist, in other words), you discover on your way home from France a “migrant” who has stashed himself in your automobile, then report the incident to the cops, you find yourself liable for “bringing in a clandestine immigrant.”

Via BBC (emphasis added):

“A couple are calling unfair a £3,000 fine they received after informing police they had found a migrant hiding in their van as they arrived in the UK from France.

Jane Cave and her husband Ed Masters from Broomsthorpe in Norfolk had initially found a man in the back of the van at a supermarket on their way to the French border, and he was removed.

But when travelling through Suffolk on the journey home, they heard knocking and found another migrant and called the police.

Several months after the incident, they received the fine from Border Force, which said it had "sufficient evidence" for the penalty…

A few months later, they received a letter informing them that they were being fined.

"It said we are fining you for bringing in a clandestine immigrant," she said.

"[I thought] why? It's not our fault.

"We did everything right."

The couple must pay the fine within the next two years but was paying monthly due to not being able to pay it off in full…

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are fully committed to stopping people from illegally entering the country and cracking down on people smugglers.

"We do not issue clandestine entrant civil penalty fines without sufficient evidence."”