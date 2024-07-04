As we watch the narrative surrounding bird flu and its alleged jump into the beef supply develop, the stage is increasingly set for a crackdown on raw dairy suppliers.

Why target raw milk? The reason is, perhaps, two-fold:

a.) Raw milk proprietors tend to be small operations with limited political clout who giant agricultural interests see as competition they would like to wipe

b.) Raw milk is full of beneficial bacteria that get wiped out during pasteurization. Parsing official narratives from the government and corporate state media is actually not so difficult once your central operating theory — which is proven correct time and time again — becomes: whatever is good for people, the governing authorities wish to stamp out by whatever means available to them.

First, we have the government now reassuring the public — with important caveats we’ll get to in short order — that pasteurization does actually kill viruses (which any middle school student should know).

Via US News (emphasis added):

“As bird flu continues to spread among U.S. dairy cows, reassuring new government research finds the pasteurization process widely used in the industry effectively kills all bird flu virus in milk. In a health update posted Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the results are the latest to show that pasteurized grocery store milk remains safe from the highly pathogenic avian virus H5N1."

Via FDA (emphasis added):

“The FDA, along with our federal partners at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is announcing results from a first-of-its-kind study using the process typically used by commercial milk processors. The intention of this study was to further confirm that pasteurization is effective at inactivating Highly Pathogenic H5N1 Avian Influenza (H5N1 HPAI) virus in fluid milk and other dairy products made from pasteurized milk. The study – the only one to date designed to simulate commercial milk processing – found that the most commonly used pasteurization time and temperature requirements were effective at inactivating the H5N1 HPAI virus in milk. These results complement the FDA’s initial retail sampling study in which all 297 samples of dairy products collected at retail locations were found to be negative for viable H5N1 HPAI virus. Collectively, these studies provide strong assurances that the commercial milk supply is safe.”

So pasteurization kills bird flu (obviously). However…

According to Forbes, “a certain type of pasteurization may not always be effective in killing the virus,” leaving the door ajar to dig up positive bird flu tests out of the commercial beef supply in the future if need be.

Via Forbes (emphasis added):

“Dozens of cows infected with bird flu have either died or been slaughtered in Colorado, Ohio, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas, which is unusual since—unlike poultry—cows cost more to slaughter and around 90% usually make a full recovery… A new study with mice suggests that drinking infected milk can spread the disease—and that a certain type of pasteurization may not always be effective in killing the virus… The Food and Drug Administration announced it will commit an additional $8 million to ensure the commercial milk supply is safe, while the Department of Agriculture said it will pay up to $28,000 per farm to help mitigate the spread of the disease, totaling around $98 million in funds.”

So they’re not entirely done with the “pasteurized milk is going to kill you” narrative just yet; they’re going to throw $8 million more at it and see what they want to do with it in the future.

More immediately, though, it seems that the raw milk supply is in the crosshairs.

Via Forbes (emphasis added):

“An alarming 14% of raw milk samples taken from four states with dairy herd outbreaks contained infectious H5N1 bird flu, according to new testing results released by the FDA. The researchers took 275 milk samples from bulk storage tanks on farms in states where dairy cattle are confirmed to be infected by H5N1. The virus was actually detected in 57.5% of the samples, with further testing showing that a quarter of these contained infectious virus. However, the FDA was keen to stress that the study was not specifically designed to assess the prevalence of the virus in milk and that the numbers might not be more widely representative. ‘The goal of this study was to determine what range of viral load might be present in raw milk samples from farms that routinely send product for pasteurization, not to determine state-wide or national H5N1 virus prevalence in the overall milk supply,’ said a spokesperson for the FDA.”

