WHO advertises debunked bird flu PCR fraud

Via World Health Organization (emphasis added):

“On 23 May 2024, the Mexico IHR NFP* reported to PAHO/WHO a confirmed case of human infection with avian influenza A(H5N2) virus detected in a 59-year-old resident of the State of Mexico* who was hospitalized in Mexico City and had no history of exposure to poultry or other animals. The case had multiple underlying medical conditions. The case’s relatives reported that the case had already been bedridden for three weeks, for other reasons, prior to the onset of acute symptoms. On 17 April, the case developed fever, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, nausea and general malaise. On 24 April, the case sought medical attention, was hospitalized at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases “Ismael Cosio Villegas” (INER per its acronym in Spanish) and died the same day due to complications of his condition. Results from Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)** of a respiratory sample collected and tested at INER on 24 April indicated a non-subtypeable influenza A virus. On 8 May, the sample was sent for sequencing to the Laboratory of Molecular Biology of Emerging Diseases Center for Research in Infectious Diseases (CIENI per its acronym in Spanish) of INER, which indicated that the sample was positive for influenza A(H5N2). On 20 May, the sample was received at the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE per its acronym in Spanish) of the Mexico National Influenza Centre, for analysis by RT-PCR, obtaining a positive result for influenza A. On 22 May, sequencing of the sample confirmed the influenza subtype was A(H5N2).”

*Debunked case of “bird flu” in a cancer patient with multiple co-morbidities.

**More PCR fraud.

Both of these issues I have addressed in the prior Bird Flu Propaganda: Terror Rising rundown.

The WHO, in fact, upon further examination is the epicenter of the bird flu PCR hustle.

The National IHR Focal Points (NFPs) referenced in the above article — which reported the fraudulent Mexican PCR positive to the media to promulgate a news cycle of bird flu terror — are sovereignty-subverting WHO cut-outs that are controlled directly by the WHO.

(This, by the way, is why the WHO’s findings regarding the alleged human case were at odds with Mexico’s national government’s assessment of the facts, which publicly contradicted the fake bird flu diagnosis.)

Via WHO (emphasis added):

“The National IHR Focal Points (NFPs) are critical to the implementation of the IHR as they conduct the communications aspects of the IHR, both within countries and internationally. A functioning NFP network is therefore key to the successful implementation of the IHR by WHO and the 196 States Parties that have agreed to be bound by them. As the designated point of contact between WHO and States Parties it is essential that NFPs are provided with the necessary authority, capacity, training and resources to effectively carry out their functions required of them by the IHR. Under the IHR, each State Party is required to designate or establish a NFP, a national office or center (not individual person) that is accessible at all times for IHR-related communications with WHO and relevant sectors within the country. States Parties may have varying perspectives concerning the specific roles for their NFPs and the appropriate positioning of the NFP within the national governmental structure. Given the differences in these structures and roles, some variation in practice is inevitable regarding the implementation of related obligations under the IHR. At the same time, a level of global standardization is required for the global network of NFPs to operate effectively.”

FDA to begin swabbing butter, ice cream on grocery store shelves

Via Telegraph (emphasis added):

“US authorities have begun a new round of testing to check for traces of the H5N1 bird flu virus in supermarket products including ice cream, butter, and cream cheese. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to survey 155 products sold in stores across America to check for the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus, which continues to spread through the country’s dairy cattle herds. The virus has so far spread to 131 cattle herds in 12 US states, and has infected at least three dairy workers since it was first detected in March this year. Mice, cats, possums and other farm yard mammals have also been infected. Samples will be collected from products sold in stores – likely from large chains like Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Krogers – across the country, including from states where the FDA have not yet conducted surveillance, the agency said.”

Here’s a real, honest-to-God conspiracy theory for you: somehow, the message is communicated — either through the general osmosis of the sludge of corruption that is the incestuous corporate state (there being no meaningful separation between the state and private sector at the highest levels) — to the likes of Kroger and Walmart, et al.

The message goes like this: you are going to comply with whatever DEI tomfoolery, celebrate Juneteenth and Pride™, donate to whatever HBCU, comply with extralegal CDC edicts, etc. — all the liberal and loving things — or else our FDA jackboots are going to whip up a fraudulent PCR positive at one of your stores and shut your whole supply chain down indefinitely while your rivals get a clean bill of health.

And so the obvious business decision is made and the scam is allowed to percolate unexposed except in dissident media like Armageddon Prose — independent media that, as its reward for telling the truth on topics about which lies otherwise abound, gets throttled by social media algorithms, demonetized, denied access to important sources, “fact-checked” by corporate-funded propaganda machines, and written off as “conspiracy theory.”

