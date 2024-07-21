(continued from Pt. I, Pt. II, Pt. III)

I had held out a modicum of hopeful optimism that bird flu would go the way that monkeypox (rebranded as “mpox” by the WHO for Equity™ purposes) did a couple of years ago — straight into the ash-heap of pandemic terror porn.

Unfortunately, it appears that is not yet in the cards.

At least the mandates and lockdowns and PCR nose-rape rituals are still at bay — for now. Perhaps the only reason the governing authorities haven’t made their ultimate move is fear of popular blowback while the corporate state media narrative is slowly set and The Science™ is hard at work engineering human-to-human transmission for maximum leverage whenever they decide to go full-boar.

Chicken slaughter for bird flu reaches Holocaust proportions

Via Colorado Hometown Weekly (emphasis added)

“Nearly 2 million chickens at a Weld County egg-laying facility will be killed because of the latest outbreak of the avian flu virus, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture. The department said Tuesday that 1.78 million birds will be killed at the location known as Weld 11 following a presumptive positive confirmation Friday from the Colorado State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The National Veterinary Sciences Lab confirmed the result Monday. It appeared that the facility is east of Keenesburg, based on a quarantine map of the area. A spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment about the address late Tuesday. Outbreaks of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus have been threatening Colorado domestic birds since March 2022, according to state officials. Gov. Jared Polis last week verbally declared a disaster emergency* as a result of the outbreak at the Weld facility, the office reported on Monday. The declaration is meant to ensure that state officials can provide resources to protect the agriculture industry, officials said.”

*You will recall that all of the COVID pandemic restrictions and mandate were imposed under the rubric of “emergency measures.”

The Science™ to inject cows with bird flu: What could go wrong?

The obvious way to defeat bird flu’s potential jump to cattle, The Science™ teaches us, is to infect cattle with bird flu.

Via Science.org (emphasis added):

“The avian influenza virus that has been infecting dairy cows and spreading alarm in the United States was expected to reach Germany this week. But that’s actually good news. A shipment of samples of the H5N1 virus from Cornell University virologist Diego Diel is destined for the Federal Research Institute for Animal Health in Riems, which has one of the rare high-security labs worldwide that are equipped to handle such dangerous pathogens in cattle and other large animals. There, veterinarian Martin Beer will use the samples to infect dairy cows, in search of a fuller picture of the threat the virus poses, to both cattle and people, than researchers have been able to glean from spotty data collected in the field. Six weeks into the outbreak that has spread to farms in nine U.S. states, the flow of data from those locations remains limited as public health officials sort out authorities and some farms resist oversight. ‘It’s incredibly difficult to get the right sample sets off the infected farms,’ says Richard Webby, an avian influenza researcher at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. ‘It’s clearly a barrier to understanding what’s going on. … That’s why these experimental infections of cows are really going to be super informative.’ Beer and other scientists at biosafety level-3 (BSL-3) labs that handle large animals hope to glean clues about how to head off a dire scenario in which the virus establishes itself in cows across the United States, or eventually worldwide. That could harm the beef and dairy industries and increase the risk of a human pandemic. ‘Nobody wants this dangerous virus to become entrenched in a new species** that we use to produce food and that has so much close contact to humans,’ Beer says.”

**I beg to differ that nobody wants that, especially now that the Brandon entity is on the ropes.

As we are led to believe that faulty PCR bird flu positives have sprung up in cattle across the country, the obvious question is: why not just study the allegedly already-infected cattle to observe the effects of bird flu instead of going out of the way to intentionally infect more?

Unless, of course, there is an ulterior motive for the tinkering.

Finland set to begin mass bird flu mRNA injections, other countries to follow suit

Via Forbes (emphasis added):

“Finland said it plans to begin vaccinating vulnerable populations like farm workers against bird flu as early as next week using 10,000 vaccine series—each with two doses—acquired as part of a European Union deal with vaccine maker CSL Seqirus to provide up to 40 million vaccines to 15 countries.”

