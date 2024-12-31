(continued from Pt. I, Pt. II, Pt. III, Pt. IV)

CNN Chinese bioterrorist demands Biden unleash bird flu mRNA vaxxes NOW

She also wants mass, nationwide PCR testing.

I want you to understand and appreciate, dear reader, that the sight of this woman, more than any other vomitous cretin in The Swamp, induces literal revulsion-based nausea. I power through it for the sake of uncovering truth, and for you.

Frankly — and I mean this sincerely — I support Trump’s idea of ending naturalized citizenship on account of this person alone, who immigrated to the United States from Shanghai at the age of eight and somehow passed the citizenship test despite her very evident disdain for basic civil liberties.

Might there be some decent naturalized citizens who end up wronged in the process? Maybe, but if it means getting this bitch shipped back to her CCP masters, it’s got to be done.

You want to make an omelet, you’re going to have to break some eggs.

Scarf lady recites exact same bird flu narrative on CNN

‘Virus reassortment’

The talking point all of these people are running with at the same time — which is how you can know this is a centralized marketing effort — is that the ultimate jump that bird flu will make to enable human-to-human transmission will come via “virus reassortment.”

Via PLOS One (emphasis added):

“Virus reassortment, or simply reassortment, is a process of genetic recombination that is exclusive to segmented RNA viruses in which co-infection of a host cell with multiple viruses may result in the shuffling of gene segments to generate progeny viruses with novel genome combinations. Reassortment has been observed in members of all segmented virus families, including, for example, Bluetongue virus, but reassortment is most prominently described for influenza viruses as a primary mechanism for interspecies transmission and the emergence of pandemic virus strains. For instance, reassortment accelerates the rate of acquisition of genetic markers that overcome adaptive host barriers faster than the slower process of incremental increase due to mutation alone. The emergence of new influenza genes in humans and their subsequent establishment to cause pandemics have been consistently linked with reassortment of novel and previously circulating viruses.”

Since all you need, after all, is a cell to infect and two viruses to smush together inside of it, repeated ad nauseam until you get the intended result, you can imagine how easily The Science™ can — and has — achieved virus reassortment in gain-of-function lab work.

Via ScienceDirect (emphasis added):

“Of particular interest and concern are reassortant viruses with increased pathogenicity compared to their parental viruses. In addition to the naturally occurring reassortant orthobunyaviruses, laboratory derived reassortant viruses have been generated between viruses in the California serogroup.”

Time will tell if this prediction bears fruit: just like innocent pangolins in a Chinese wet market served as the scapegoat for COVID, it looks to me like “virus reassortment” is going to serve the same purpose for bird flu when whatever monstrosity the Public Health™ authorities cook up in a lab finally gets released and the pandemic starts in earnest.

Hear me now, quote me later.

Par for the course, Wen or Birx provide no evidence that viral reassortment will transform bird flu into the scourge they promise it will be — but then, the NPC rubes who lap this stuff up never needed any in the first place.

Happy New Year!

