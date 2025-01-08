Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Biden awards hundreds of millions for bird flu tests, ‘research into potential medical countermeasures’

Lady Dr. Jill (not a real doctor) or Antony Blinken or some disembodied Oz-type voice on the White House intercom system or whoever runs the shitshow over there has heard the pleas from CCP bioterrorist Leana Wen to ramp up the PCR fraud in the runup to the full-on Pandemic 2.0, which I covered a few days ago, and acquiesced using other people’s money (or more accurately, money that doesn’t actually exist, tacked onto the bloated deficit).

Via U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) (emphasis added):

“Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced it would award $306 million dollars to continue its H5N1 Avian Flu response. While CDC’s assessment of the risk of avian influenza to the general public remains low, USDA and HHS continue to closely collaborate with Federal, State, local, industry and other stakeholders to protect human health, animal health, and food safety… CDC will award approximately $111 million in funding for additional enhancements to our ability to monitor H5N1 at the local, state and national levels: $103 million to jurisdictions for increased monitoring of individuals exposed to infected animals, testing, and outreach to high-risk populations (such as livestock workers) $8 million to manufacture, store, and distribute additional influenza diagnostic test kits for virologic surveillance NIH will award approximately $11 million in funding for additional research into potential medical countermeasures for H5N1: $11 million to the Centers for Excellence for Influenza Research and Response contracts”

What an amazing display of sadomasochism that we all just take for granted: the government conjures money out of thin air in the People’s name, hands it over to bloodthirsty technocrats, and in so doing sows the seeds of the techno-slaves future abuse that they themselves financed in the name of protecting them from a virus that the government created in the first place, also using made-up money that doesn’t exist and that will eventually trigger a meltdown, which will then be used just like bird flul to further subjugate them and strip them of whatever meager freedoms they might have left so AI can tell them when they have enough credits to take a Tesla taxi to visit their domestic terrorist grandmother in a bird flu concentration camp.

For Democracy™.

COVID shots contain excessive, dangerous concentrations of SV40 monkey virus, study finds

The study’s findings contain no new information, actually — I reported on SV40 in the shots in August 2023 and many others did before me — but, since it hasn’t broken into the mainstream yet, here’s yet another study confirming the presence of the monkey virus on the jabs, which the corporate state media called a conspiracy theory for years.

Via Journal of High School Science (emphasis added):

“Despite the rapid development of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines to combat the Coronavirus infectious disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, vaccine hesitancy gained traction as the pandemic continued. Among the widely discussed topics related to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, DNA contamination cast doubt on the quality of the product and may have undermined public trust. Here, we report a simple method to detect residual replication-competent plasmid DNA that is present in mRNA vaccines as impurities. Using 4 vials of experimental mRNA vaccines, we found that two out of four vials of those experimental mRNA vaccines contained residual plasmid DNA that transformed Escherichia coli cells. We subsequently applied our method to assess 2 separate lots of Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and found no replication-competent plasmid DNA. However, these authorized vaccines do contain residual DNA to a level that exceeds 10 ng per dose. Our results suggest that stringent and transparent monitoring of DNA impurity may aid in the buildup of public trust in mRNA vaccines.”

“Stringent and transparent monitoring of DNA impurity may aid in the buildup of public trust in mRNA vaccines”: how quaint a notion!

Continuing:

“Theoretically, DNA fragments can be directly integrated into host genome, increasing the risk of insertional mutagenesis. Alternatively, DNA fragments may contain oncogenes that may induce carcinogenesis if ingressed into host cells. Although it is possible for a DNA fragment as short as 7 bp to integrate into the genome, there has been no evidence of integration to a sensitivity of about one copy/microgram DNA, which is at least three orders of magnitude below the spontaneous mutation frequency. Although some investigators have reported the presence of larger DNA fragments with SV40 promoter/enhancer from the commercial mRNA vaccines, our results showed the efficient digestion of plasmid DNA in Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. The SV40 promoter-ori DNA consists of a 17-bp A-T-rich sequence, three copies of a G-C-rich 21-bp repeat, and two copies of a 72-bp repeat (20). Since we only detected DNA fragments < 35 bp in our study, it is practically unlikely for these broken pieces of SV40 promoters to be functional. The plasmid DNA template does not contain oncogenes. Therefore, it is less likely that these DNA fragments will be oncogenic or infectious.”

Via Associated Press, December 2022 (emphasis added):

“The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna use mRNA to instruct cells to make a protein from the coronavirus and trigger an immune response. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a modified adenovirus, a cold virus, to elicit an immune response. But none of the vaccines can alter humans’ DNA.”

Wrong again, AP.

I wonder when the official Fact Check from one of the Bill Gates-funded propaganda machines will drop.

Nobody in a position of authority did anything last year when the exact same news broke on the back of a separate but basically identical study — so why should we expect any different this time?

Via Epoch Times, July 2023 (emphasis added):

“Microbiologist Kevin McKernan and his team recently discovered simian virus 40 (SV40) promoters in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent mRNA COVID shots... In the video [embedded below], Jessica Rose, who holds a doctorate in computational biology, interviews microbiologist Kevin McKernan on “Good Morning CHD.” McKernan’s team recently discovered simian virus 40 (SV40) promoters in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s bivalent mRNA COVID shots. For decades, SV40 has been suspected of causing cancer in humans… Several methods were deployed to assess the nucleic acid composition of four expired vials of the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent mRNA vaccines. Two vials from each vendor were evaluated … Multiple assays support DNA contamination that exceeds the European Medicines Agency (EMA) 330 ng/mg requirement and the FDA’s 10 ng/dose requirements… Equally—if not more—troubling, these DNA contaminants can also alter the human genome. As Mr. McKernan explains, genomic sequencing involves reading the letters of the genome, A, T, C, and G, which make up the DNA code. Both DNA and RNA can be sequenced in this manner.”

The only potential difference between now and then is that there’s a new regime in town that’s pledged not to lie to Americans for social control and pharmaceutical profits anymore.

Accordingly, exposing the SV40 scam is the ultimate litmus test for RFK Jr. — how we can know whether he’s another in a long line of populist charlatans making a name for themselves as COVID dissidents and then doing nothing when the rubber hits the road, or whether he’s the real deal.

We’ll know for sure one way or the other in about a month’s time.

I hope to be back in February reporting on all of the progress RFK Jr.’s HHS is making in prosecuting the monsters who perpetrated the greatest crime in human history — but I won’t hold my breath.

