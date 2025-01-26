The rats, it seems, are very much looking for exits from the sinking, rotten ship that is the COVID scam, perpetrated since 2020 first under the naïve and trusting leadership of Donald Trump who made the mistake of listening to The Experts™ (one he hopefully has learned from) and then for four brutal years under the boot of the imminently corrupt and despotic Brandon regime.

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

“The C.I.A. has said for years that it did not have enough information to conclude whether the Covid pandemic emerged naturally from a wet market in Wuhan, China, or from an accidental leak at a research lab there. But the agency issued a new assessment this week, with analysts saying they now favor the lab theory. There is no new intelligence behind the agency’s shift, officials said. Rather it is based on the same evidence it has been chewing over for months. The analysis, however, is based in part on a closer look at the conditions in the high security labs in Wuhan province before the pandemic outbreak, according to people familiar with the agency’s work.”

Related: Future Crime Scene: NIH Importing Bats From Asia For Viral Research in Colorado Lab

Let the historical record show:

The CIA, obviously, knew from whence COVID sprang from the jump — and very likely had a hand in creating and disseminating it — which begs the question: why now?

Perhaps it has something to do with an Orange Fascist who has promised to let RFK Jr. — whose father the agency also very likely killed, incidentally — “go wild” on Public Health™.

Related: BIG WIN: Trump to Halt Gain-of-Function Viral Research Via Executive Order, Per Report

However, the agency swears to God that its sudden about-face has nothing whatsoever to do with the new administration that took office four days ago.

Continuing:

“The announcement of the shift came shortly after Mr. Ratcliffe told Breitbart News he no longer wanted the agency “on the sidelines” of the debate over the origins of the Covid pandemic. Mr. Ratcliffe has long said he believes that the virus most likely emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Officials said the agency was not bending its views to a new boss, and that the new assessment had been in the works for some time. In the final weeks of the Biden administration, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, ordered a new classified review of the pandemic’s origin. As part of that review, the agency’s previous director, William J. Burns, told analysts that they needed to take a position on the origins of Covid, though he was agnostic on which theory they should embrace, a senior U.S. intelligence official said.”

Whatever their motivation, let’s not assume these cretins have turned over a new leaf. Whatever game they’re playing now, it’s in the self-service of more deception, more corruption, and more obstruction of justice.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow Armageddon Prose. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw