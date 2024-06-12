The statistics tell the story: if you live in America in 2024, chances are you know someone with a kid who has been diagnosed with ADHD and/or autism. They’re also likely to be prescribed heavy-duty pharmaceutical drugs like Adderall to cope.

Via Statista (emphasis added):

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of autism among U.S. children has risen significantly in recent years. While 6.7 in 1,000 children were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in 2000, that number had risen to 27.6 in 1,000 children by 2020. This means that currently 1 in 36 children in the U.S. get diagnosed with ASD, up from 1 in 150 children 20 years ago. The reasons for this increase in prevalence are not fully understood and likely complex. Some possible factors that have been proposed include better awareness and screening for autism, changes in diagnostic criteria and environmental or genetic factors. Regardless of the reasons, this rise in the number of children with autism highlights the importance of early identification and intervention to help children with ASD reach their full potential.”

Acolytes of The Science™ will simply claim over and over that the reason there appears to be more autism at an ever-increasing clip is that doctors are just getting better at diagnosing it.

The reason, for instance, they´ll claim, that autism is virtually non-existent in populations that pass on vaccines for kids and all other manner of modern pharmaceutical interventions, like the Amish, is that their autism simply isn’t diagnosed properly.

If the claim is that their rates of autism are comparable to the general population — which these apologists necessarily would have to claim; why wouldn’t they have the same rates if there is no environmental contaminant driving it? — they would have you believe the Amish are just too stupid to recognize that ten percent of their kids have autism. They just don’t notice their kids are all screwed up, a secret that’s also hidden from everyone else, because there’s not a doctor there to diagnose them.

Does that pass the smell test for you?

It doesn’t for a growing number of people with common sense year over year, who watch their kids get sicker and sicker and injected more and more often.

As of 2024, per CDC guidelines, parents are cajoled into injecting their babies no fewer than twenty times over with this and that vaccine by the time they’re six months old. And the party’s just getting started by then.

Via Journal of Clinical Child & Adolescent Psychology (emphasis added):

“Approximately 1 in 9 U.S. children have ever received an ADHD diagnosis (11.4%, 7.1 million children) and 10.5% (6.5 million) had current ADHD. Among children with current ADHD, 58.1% had moderate or severe ADHD, 77.9% had at least one co-occurring disorder, approximately half of children with current ADHD (53.6%) received ADHD medication, and 44.4% had received behavioral treatment for ADHD in the past year; nearly one third (30.1%) did not receive any ADHD-specific treatment… Pediatric ADHD remains an ongoing and expanding public health concern, as approximately 1 million more children had ever received an ADHD diagnosis in 2022 than in 2016.”

I’m going to go out on a limb here and predict the prescribed solution to runaway childhood ADHD and autism is going to be new patented wonder-drugs that the corporate state media will dutifully tout heavily until some serious side effects discovered years down the road lead to their recall.

A lawsuit bonanza will ensue, at which time the companies that pushed it may or may not be required to pay minor restitution, but it won’t matter to them because they’ll have made ten times — a hundred times, a thousand times — more in profit than they’ll ever pay in damages.

Weak apologies will be made — who could have predicted? — and no one will go to jail or even be fired. In fact, the most aggressive and reckless pushers will be rewarded with C-Suite positions and cushy jobs at NIH.

And the American public will be back to square one, only sicker and more desperate than before.

