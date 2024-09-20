I’ve been around Asia a little bit, one might say. Even in the majority-Muslim places like Malaysia or Indonesia, one frequently encounters what are obviously gays; you could pick them out of a crowd like neon Where’s Waldos.

No one cares.

They go about their lives looking super-gay, swishing their hips and flapping their limp wrists, and no one bothers them unless they cause problems — like, for instance, demanding society entirely reorganize itself and upend its institutions to accommodate them as they do with impunity in the West.

Once, in 2018, some George Soros-type NGO set up a Pride™ month exhibition on Bangkok which I went to with my then-girlfriend. The unsubtle gist of the production was the harrowing persecution of the or whatever — the same kind of Marxist stuff you would get at any American university. It was like a Holocaust museum, but the victims were alphabet people instead of Jews.

She didn’t get it, because that’s so far removed from the reality on the ground in Thailand — or nearly anywhere else for that matter save for the most repressive Middle Eastern fundamentalist countries that CNN would never harangue into adopting gay marriage.

Asians don’t get the tranny obsession.

And they don’t care, mostly.

The only ones who care are the Cosmopolitan elites who were indoctrinated in Westernized education systems and imported that mess into their own countries, perhaps not knowing fully what they were doing. Even those don’t really get the oppressor/victim Marxist dichotomy that the progressive social movement is built on — they just know what’s trendy in what they see as the Avant-garde West and so they mimic it.

This is first and foremost a fixation of social engineers in the West who have for whatever reason been allowed to hijack the culture and are desperately trying to manipulate the Third World into cosigning, with varying success.

Via CNN (emphasis added):

“Rainbow flags rippled in the wind as gay and lesbian couples walked hand in hand down a makeshift aisle in Bangkok’s busy Siam shopping district. Thailand’s Senate had just passed a marriage equality bill, and the local LGBTQ+ community was in the mood to celebrate. While the ceremonies were symbolic enactments of same-sex weddings, the real thing could be just around the corner. “When I was young, people said people like us couldn’t have a family, can’t have children, so marriage was impossible,” Bangkok resident Pokpong Jitjaiyai told CNN on the day the bill was passed. “Now I can freely say that I am gay,” said Pokpong, who can’t wait to marry his partner Watit Benjamonkolchai. The law, passed in June, still requires the thumbs-up from the king, but that is expected soon, clearing the way for Thailand to become the first jurisdiction in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, and Asia’s third after Taiwan in 2019 and Nepal last year. But the recent flurry of progress for marriage equality in Asia could stop there, with no other government in the region looking likely to follow suit anytime soon.”

At any rate, homosexuality is so passe, so vanilla — a stepping stone on the way to truly unimaginable degeneracy moving forward. Gay is the new straight; straight is the new neanderthal; pansexuality is the future.

Tomorrow’s headlines are going to be “Asia Not Surgically Transition Children Fast Enough, Experts Warn.”

Continuing:

““Despite some historic wins in the region… the human rights of LGBTI people across Asia continue to be denied,” said Nadia Rahman, policy advisor at Amnesty International’s Global Gender, Racial Justice, Refugees and Migrants Rights Programme. She added that people from these communities face “criminalization, threats of arrest, discrimination, digital surveillance, harassment, online abuse, stigma and violence.” While liberalization in Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan was propelled by those places’ unique cultures and socio-political circumstances, scholars and activists said, most other Asian governments are held back by conservative social attitudes, influential religious groups and the lack of robust democratic systems.”

Not the casual conflation of Democracy™ and analization; it’s just taken for granted that “robust democratic systems” (undefined) will precipitate Sodom and Gomorrah because… Progress™.

