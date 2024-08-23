In this, our age of intersectional post-reason, post-human feminism, this ain’t your momma’s “pro-choice” movement, having morphed into a no-holds-barred festival of baby-killing to be celebrated as a sacrament in the Neoliberal Church.

Here is Lizz Winstead, co-creator of The Daily Show, rejecting the term “pro-choice” as too mealy-mouthed and declaring herself “pro-abortion” instead, further calling abortion a “moral good.”

Lizz has made a career for herself as a self-professed “abortion comedian,” which she lauds as a “lucrative” and “great career move.”

Via Vanity Fair (emphasis added):

“Lizz Winstead, a cocreator (with Madeleine Smithberg) of The Daily Show… is the centerpiece of the harrowing and hilarious documentary No One Asked You, which will be screening in eight locations on June 24, a date Winstead and her colleagues in the Abortion Access Front are calling “the Overturniversary.” Many of the screenings are taking place in states where abortion has effectively become illegal or will be on the ballot this fall—and one screening will be in Jackson, Mississippi, where the state’s last abortion clinic was central to the Dobbs ruling… In 2015, she founded what was originally named Lady Parts Justice League as a vehicle to channel outrage, raise money, train activists, promote safe and easy access to reproductive care… “Plus,” Winstead says, “becoming the abortion comedian is a great career move. Super lucrative, your phone never stops ringing with job offers, and you’re going to make millions of friends.”… One of the documentary’s greatest strengths is that it takes abortion out of the abstract ideological shout-fest and humanizes the issue.”

Meanwhile, at the DNC convention, where the above video took place, Malthusian eugenics organization (this is literally true; look up the origins of the group) Planned Parenthood is snipping the attending beta-males’ testicles and vacuuming out babies in a mobile abortion mill, complete with a taco truck outside and free masks for everyone.

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

“Planned Parenthood offered free vasectomies and medicinal abortions in an oversized van outside the Democratic National Convention on Monday, giving men the chance to get snipped in as little as 20 minutes – and grab a taco on their way out. The van, which will also operate on Tuesday, has two separate rooms where patients who filled out a registration form could get the procedure done. The organization had sent out a registration link on Thursday – and all 40 spots for the services were filled by Saturday. Outside the van was a taco truck, as well as a stand run by the Chicago Abortion Fund, which offered patients goodie bags filled with face masks, candy, painkillers and cards of affirmation.”

If ever there were rock-solid evidence we are in the end-times, this might be it.

