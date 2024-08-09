Up until now, all of Armageddon Prose articles have been a free-for-all, because sharing is caring and I believe in providing maximum access to ideas that matter — and, naturally, as I am the one who espouses them, I think the ideas matter.

On the other hand, it’s occurred to me that paid subscribers deserve something extra for their investment, so I’ve decided to put a small portion of AP content behind a paywall. My hope is that this might bring in a little bit more revenue (I might tell you what percentage of AP’s 4,100+ subscribers are paid as opposed to free, but I’d be embarrassed and you would laugh.)

The paid stuff will mostly be esoteric essays on various topics, starting with the upcoming one regarding some revelations I’ve had while long-term fasting.

That said, if you are a free subscriber, whom I respect and value, I hope that you will not take this as a slight. The vast majority of AP articles will remain free, as they have been for almost three years, so don’t despair.

And, if you do have the means and are interested in upgrading to a paid subscription, I would really appreciate the support.

God bless, and feel free to let me know what you think in the comments.

