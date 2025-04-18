"Gatsby believed in the green light, the orgastic future that year by year recedes before us. It eluded us then, but that's no matter—tomorrow we will run faster, stretch out our arms farther... And then one fine morning— So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past."

- F. Scott Fitzgerald, 'The Great Gatsby'

Like an aged rocker way past his prime, the #ZeroCOVID lunatics, whom I have covered previously, persist in their fascist biomedical demands despite their heyday having come and gone long ago.