‘Yes, Some Children May Have Died From COVID Shots’

‘Yes, Some Children May Have Died From COVID Shots,’ reads The Atlantic headline — quite the jarring departure from its June 2022 article, “Don’t Wait to Get Your Kid Vaccinated.”

Well, well, well… the venerated legacy media outlet finally discovered the capacity to report on true things that independent media, armed with far fewer resources and no institutional power, was reporting on five years ago, and which I personally got banned permanently from multiple social media platforms for covering.

Far from earning them any credit, such a nauseatingly glib headline should only garner greater contempt — if greater contempt in the eyes of the American public at large (excepting pockets of suburban D.C., New York, and San Francisco) for the likes of The Atlantic is even possible.

Shades of Obama’s offhanded quip “we tortured some folks.”

(No one from the Bush regime, of course, was ever prosecuted for the torture his predecessor acknowledged they committed, which is highly illegal both under American and international law. All of the post-9/11 civil liberties abuses enacted under Bush, in fact, not only continued by expanded under “Hope and Change” Obama.)

British government withholding COVID vaccine injury data because it would trigger ‘distress or anger’

Of course, these duplicitous demons have been aware that the COVID vaccine kills children for years.

As Alex Berenson explains, Moderna murdered a child in its own experimental COVID-19 vaxx trial, which the company — assisted by the Biden regime, the legacy media, and the medical industry — went to great lengths to cover up.

Across the pond, the Orwellian-named UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) obstinately refuses to release data it has demonstrating the COVID vaccine (not a real vaccine) triggered excess deaths in the wake of its rollout, arguing that allowing the public access to that data might “have an adverse impact on vaccine uptake.”

Via The Telegraph (emphasis added):

“The public health watchdog has been accused of a “cover-up” after refusing to publish data that could link the Covid vaccine to excess deaths. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) argued that releasing the data would lead to the “distress” of bereaved relatives if a link were to be discovered. Public health officials also argued that publishing the data risked damaging the well-being and mental health of the families and friends of people who died. Last year, a cross-party group expressed alarm about “growing public and professional concerns” over the UK’s rates of excess deaths since 2020. In a letter to UKHSA and Department for Health, the MPs and peers said that potentially critical data – which map the date of people’s Covid vaccine doses to the date of their deaths – had been released to pharmaceutical companies but not put into the public domain. They argued that the data should be released “on the same anonymised basis that it was shared with the pharmaceutical groups, and there seems to be no credible reason why that should not be done immediately”. UsForThem, a campaign group, requested that UKHSA release the data under freedom of information laws. But the agency refused, making a number of different arguments including that publishing the data “could lead to misinformation” that would “have an adverse impact on vaccine uptake” in the public.”

