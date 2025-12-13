Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

kimyo
10h

as mrna 'vaccines' result in severe or fatal side effects for 8 out of 100,000 they would never have passed any standard trial.

thus, an emergency was required. the epoch times called it (rather incessantly) the 'ccp virus', even after it became quite obvious that it was the fauci/daszak virus.

now we're at the part of the plan where they want mrna everywhere, not just in humans, but in chickens, cattle and beyond.

fortunately they have prasad to stage manage the 'oops, a few children might have died' media blitz. he lobbed it right down the middle.

prasad is the new patel.

voza0db
10h

It clearly went very badly in that demographic...

