Armageddon Prose

kimyo
9h

my small list of reasons:

personal exposure to more than one victim of electroshock therapy

personal exposure to many who worsened (mentally and physically) after being prescribed meds

the large number of school shootings tied to psych meds

psychiatry is not a science. one can measure blood pressure or glucose levels. measuring depression, mania, insanity etc is not possible, at least not in any objective fashion.

JAired
10h

Just remember, one NEVER walks out of the office of a psychiatrist without a prescription. Some will admit that what is prescribed is an absolute EXPERIMENT -- perpetrated on an uninformed population seeking help. Shameful. From personal experience, I know not one person who has actually benefited -- not one. Most taking scripts are absolutely convinced they need them though they also often end up in rehabilitation centers, then hospitals -- time after time -- or worse, if one considers death a 'worse' plight.

