While researching a tangentially related topic — the organized replacement of white people in their ancestral homelands by the United Nations and its partners (see: here) — I was made to understand that one of the gifts, among many, that colored people generously bestow upon their culturally challenged Caucasian hosts is food seasoning.

Before the white man benefited from the tutelage of learned Persons of Color™, he lived a miserable existence devoid of any spice or flavor.

Particularly, according to this FOX SOUL lady, whites have some weird fascination with raisins, which she doesn’t understand nor approve of.

The Culture! (capital C)

Tammi Mac, intrepid host of “The Business of Being Black,” kicked off the panel discussion with the sassy rhetorical question: “White culture — is it even a thing?”

“Spicy food is often associated with ethnic food. Is unseasoned food a part of white culture?... Soul food is a huge part of black culture. What food would you equate to white culture?”

The self-flagellating white cuck on the panel, on cue, then plunges into a diatribe about how white people don’t eat anything interesting or whatever.

You know the thing.

Then comes the raisin-bashing from Tammi.

“What is it with the raisins? What is it with white people and the raisins in the potato salad, the raisins in the macaroni, the raisins?”

Now, I don’t know what personal beef this BIPOC has with raisins, or what Underground Railroad hymnal her mammy put into her head about white people and raisins, but I’ve enjoyed raisins on four continents.

I’m also positive I’ve seen blacks imbibe them.

Furthermore, a cursory examination of the history of raisins reveals that the ancient Persians and Egyptians (noted white supremacists?) produced raisins 4,000 years ago, and that Turkey is currently one of the two major raisin producers in the world.

Via Britannica (emphasis added):

“Raisin grapes were grown as early as 2000 bce in Persia and Egypt, and dried grapes are mentioned in the Bible (Numbers 6:3) during the time of Moses. David (Israel’s future king) was presented with “a hundred clusters of raisins” (1 Samuel 25:18), probably sometime during the period 1110–1070 bce. Early Greeks and Romans adorned places of worship with raisins, and raisins were awarded as prizes in sporting events. Today’s chief raisin producers include Turkey and the United States, which together account for about 80 percent of the world’s raisin production. Other important raisin-producing countries include Iran, Greece, Chile, and South Africa.”

But whatever.

Maybe the problem is that raisins aren’t spicy enough for the BIPOC palate.

Via Quartz (emphasis added):

“Why does bland food exist? Why, indeed, is there a whole group of people known for their love of underseasoned potato salad, passion for plain chicken breasts, and adoration of mayonnaise? I’m talking about white people. More specifically, white Americans, though Europeans are also complicit in the rise of blanditude… You may not agree with the characterization, but when white girl potato salad is a punchline on Saturday Night Live, comparing a white performer’s cover of a classic R&B tune to unseasoned chicken breast is a sick burn on Twitter, and calling someone “white bread” an insult, there’s definitely something there to unpack—and douse with Frank’s Red Hot… There’s no denying it: The food of white America, whether you’re talking poached halibut on massaged kale or Kraft singles on Wonder bread with mayo, is bland compared with South Asian curries, Korean kimchi, or African peanut stews.”

Oprah Winfrey — the most famous and revered BIPOC the liberal white world over — in the same vein, took the occasion on her show several years ago to humiliate the white woman who made her chicken for not properly seasoning it beforehand.

She did the Chris Tucker meme: “It need some hot sauce, but it kind of good though.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

