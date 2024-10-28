COVID Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” – chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Trump, Rogan refuse to touch COVID vaxx scam in three-hour interview

In any other context, Joe Rogan — and I appreciate this about him — won’t shut up about the COVID-19 scam.

Nary a show passes by that it doesn’t come up at some point, even with guests who don’t appear very interested in the topic or have nothing to do with it apart from having been a human on planet Earth in 2020.

Yet, strangely enough — or not strangely at all, perhaps — the topic never came up at any point during his three-hour sit-down with the former president.

In fact, when Big Pharma came up, Rogan very carefully danced around the topic of the so-called “vaccines” that Trump so graciously rushed to market in record time.

Related: Trump Self-Congratulates, Brags About COVID Vaccines AGAIN

Not only did the vaxx elephant in the room remain ignored, but they didn’t touch the recent DoD directive explicitly allowing the U.S. military to kill American citizens under so-called emergency conditions, nor the transhumanist, exterminationist ideology of the psychopathic multinational elites, nor the CIA trafficking opium out of Afghanistan (at the time of the invasion, the Taliban had virtually eradicated the opium trade in the country; by the time the U.S. military had taken over, a few years later, the global share of the opium trade soared to 90+%; production collapsed once again after the withdrawal) — just to name a small handful of issues they could have broached which Rogan, who is well-versed in them, had a golden opportunity to pose to one of the only men on Earth who might be willing and able to offer uncommon insight, given that he occupied the top executive position for four years.

Instead, we got a lot of fluff like “tell me what it felt like to be president,” etc.

These omissions were, in my view, pre-ordained. What I wouldn’t give to have been a fly on the wall in the negotiations between Rogan and the Trump team leading up to the appearance.

So, no points to Rogan for this massively disappointing performance.

Regarding the former president and his inability or unwillingness to tackle real issues head-on, the reality is that Trump is a notorious germophobe who bought in long ago to the biomedical industry propaganda that men in white coats and Fortune 500 pharmaceutical corporations love humanity and want us all to live our best lives.

The proper takeaway from the Rogan interview, in my view, is that he’s not bringing the kind of hard-nosed, confrontational, insurgent energy we desperately need in a leader to combat the industry and the deathgrip it has on every relevant institution.

Related: SHOCKER: Bill Gates Met With Trump, Pressured Him Not to Investigate Vaccine Safety

And if he’s not willing do to execute the much-needed war on these institutions, his feckless, corrupt counterparts in Congress certainly aren’t.

Via Biospace (emphasis added):

“The nonprofit transparency group Open Secrets tracks spending by pharmaceutical and health product political action committees (PACs), which have spent $12,009,986 on campaign contributions in 2023 and 2024. The 111 pharmaceutical PACs have given over $5.2 million to Democrats, while around $6.6 million has gone to Republicans thus far in 2023 and 2024. The top lobbying client in the pharma manufacturing sector is the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), which has a lobbying budget of over $16.9 million. Pfizer is second with $6 million available, followed by Merck, Novartis and Eli Lilly with $5.2 million, $4.6 million, and $4.4 million in 2023 and 2024, respectively.”

Whither do we turn for our champion but to ourselves?

Salvation doesn’t lie with any politician, and surely not with any of the current crop in permanent Washington.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw