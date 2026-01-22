Armageddon Prose

Hypernoia
4h

Or perhaps they aren't the omniscient geniuses people assume them to be, and they didn't really comprehend that it would evolve to the threat to the propaganda system that it became? Prior to the Mosaic browser and html spawning the WWW, and suddenly made accessible to the masses via AOL and dial-up BBS's patching into it, it was still rather arcane and inaccessible to the majority of the public. When I first got on (~1986-1987), via the University computer lab, it was just terminal access, things like email, Usenet newsgroups, FTP, telnet, and light search capabilities through utilities like Archie and Veronica. Even before DNS, there was the "lists of lists" of interesting sites/services, mostly academic and research, that one could browse through.

oliver marks
4h

More than 16 years ago - lifetimes in internet time and a decade before overnight automated updates of all your connected surveillance devices- the BBC ran this Adam Curtis piece about non linear media warfare, mentioning Vladislav Surkov's approaches in Russia.

https://youtu.be/KOY4Ka-GBus?si=iWwJnlLOyDT-fXt8

You could make a strong argument that the brief period of wide open western world internet - the early websites, video sharing etc - was similar to Russia's Glasnost period before as you say in your piece all the surveillance apparatus was built out.

