Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

WHO ‘Pandemic Agreement’, rewrite of Pandemic Treaty, passes

When the proposed Pandemic Treaty went up in flames last year, the technocrat goblins of the supranational biomedical establishment didn’t suddenly discover a respect for national sovereignty and throw in the towel after their last attempt to force-feed a “Pandemic Treaty” on the planet; they licked their wounds and came back swinging.

Three days ago, they won.

Via UK Parliament (emphasis added):

“In March 2021, a group of world leaders, including then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announced an initiative for a new treaty on pandemic preparedness and response. This initiative was taken to the World Health Organization (WHO) and has been negotiated, drafted, and debated by a newly-established Intergovernmental Negotiation Body… In May 2024, negotiations on the Pandemic Treaty had failed to reach a conclusion before the 2024 World Health Assembly. However, the proposed treaty was further negotiated and finalised to present to the 78th World Health Assembly in May 2025. and formally adopted by the Assembly on 20 May 2025.”

Not a “treaty” this time but rather an “agreement” (an abomination by any other name), the WHO DEI chief claims the clampdown on national sovereignty and the transfer of power into the hands of a faceless, byzantine technocracy funded by the pharmaceutical industry and other nefarious interests will foster a “safer” world — by which he presumably means “safe from anti-vaxxers.”

Via World Health Organization (emphasis added):

“Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) today formally adopted by consensus the world's first Pandemic Agreement. The landmark decision by the 78th World Health Assembly culminates more than three years of intensive negotiations launched by governments in response to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and driven by the goal of making the world safer from – and more equitable in response to – future pandemics. “The world is safer today thanks to the leadership, collaboration and commitment of our Member States to adopt the historic WHO Pandemic Agreement,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “The Agreement is a victory for public health, science and multilateral action. It will ensure we, collectively, can better protect the world from future pandemic threats. It is also a recognition by the international community that our citizens, societies and economies must not be left vulnerable to again suffer losses like those endured during COVID-19.*””

*Translation: “Somewhere, somehow, an unvaccinated baby might slip through the dragnet, and our pharmaceutical overlords won’t have any of it.”

Fortunately, Trump demonstrated a national spine and revoked U.S. membership on his first day in office, round two. I wish he would go on the offense and actively attempt to dismantle the entire beast, but at least the U.S. isn’t, in theory, subject to the “pandemic agreement.”

Via TIME, January 2025 (emphasis added):

“On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO)—a move that experts say makes the U.S. and other countries less safe from infectious diseases and other public-health threats.”

Singapore criminalizes vaxx refusers

For a scrumptious hors d'œuvre of what treats lie in store for Earth’s techno-slaves via their new global “pandemic agreement,” see:

Slay News (emphasis added):

“The Singapore government has just updated its laws to make it a crime to refuse mandatory “vaccines,” punishable with prison time. The updates to the nation’s laws open the door to criminal prosecution for members of the public who refuse to submit to government-mandated injections. Interestingly, the changes have emerged while “vaccine” advocate Bill Gates has been visiting Singapore to meet with the nation’s leadership. This week, Gates wrapped up his two-day visit in Singapore. The trip included meetings with Singapore leaders and various speaking engagements. On May 5, he announced at the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2025 that the Gates Foundation will open an office in Singapore.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

