Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Rich's avatar
Rich
2h

Will people fall for this absolute shit all over again? I'm looking to get off this rock…..

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Jeck's avatar
Jeck
3h

WHO official stated from the podium that the organization NEEDS an outbreak of a lethal disease to convince the world to unite in embracing the WHO. They did not quarantine passengers because either 1) they want this to spread everywhere organically, or 2) there are plans to spread this everywhere and this occasion will be used as the scapegoat.

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