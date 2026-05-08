Pertinent facts:

· You have an (alleged) outbreak on a cruise ship currently at sea of a highly lethal virus with a reported kill rate of 40%, as opposed to less than one percent for COVID

· Said virus has an incubation period of 7-39 days, meaning an infected individual could walk around symptom-free for the better part of a month and a half without exhibiting any outward signs

· Said outbreak occurred on a structure that can easily logistically be kept out at sea until the incubation period expires. (In fact, the term “quarantine” literally means, in its etymological origins, “period a ship suspected of carrying contagious disease is kept in isolation.”)

Related: Health Officials Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches on Family Farm For Bird Flu

Given this fact set, I would love for one of The Experts™ — slowly, in simple terms that an uncredentialed peasant can digest — to explain the logic from the trusted authorities in their totally lackadaisical announcement that they’re simply going to offload and then immediately distribute all of the passengers on the cruise ship to all corners of the world after it docks in the Canary Islands.

Via Forbes:

“Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia on Wednesday said passengers of the MV Hondius, the cruise ship linked to a hantavirus outbreak that has killed three people, will be allowed to evacuate the ship after it docks in the Canary Islands later this week and those with symptoms will be quarantined… Garcia said the ship is en route to the Granadilla port in Tenerife, where all passengers will be evacuated before those without symptoms are allowed to return to their home countries… Authorities on Wednesday confirmed the disease circulating on the ship is the rare Andes variant of Hantavirus—a rare zoonotic virus carried by rodents—and said there are at least five unconfirmed cases. In a statement on X, the World Health Organization said Swiss authorities have confirmed a third case of the hantavirus after a man who had traveled on the MV Hondius cruise ship was hospitalized in the country.”

VIDEO : WHO boss announces the instant dispersal of all the cruise passengers back to their home countries — no quarantine period required.

Why would you do this unless the goal were to spread it far and wide in the hopes you can get it to catch on somewhere and/or maximize the strategic terror through your mass media proxies?

The no-quarantine policy is especially incongruous with recent history given that, as you will recall if you were paying attention during the pandemic, Western Public Health™ authorities literally constructed concentration camps for the (allegedly, based on fraudulent PCR testing) COVID-infected after the virus — again, a far less lethal virus — had already run through the entire world and there was no hope of containing it.

Related: Bird Flu Engineered to Infect Humans Could Be Lab-Produced ‘in Months,’ Former CDC Director Says

In any case, the COVID Karens — eager beavers as always, never ones to miss an opportunity to inflict their gynocratic tyranny on society — wasted no time in flocking to their cars to issue their demands that everyone wear masks all the time, “even outside.”

VIDEO : Neon-haired Karen demands immediate mask compliance for hantavirus

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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