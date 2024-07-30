The Democrat Party, not being one to not kick a dead horse, is hard at work trying to push the Karamel-uh entity over the finish line on the back of tried-and-true identity politics.

Via Axios (emphasis added):

“Vice President Kamala Harris' candidacy has attracted well over 150,000 volunteers and raised millions of dollars through Zoom, while testing Donald Trump's support among white women — a group that helped put Trump in the White House in 2016… During the past week, Zoom rallies have proven to be a powerful force for Harris, organizing thousands of Black women and men, groups that have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats in recent elections… On Thursday, there were more than 160,000 participants in the record-setting ‘White Women: Answer the Call’ session that organizers say has already raised more than $11 million… ‘White women voting for Republicans, even when it appears to be against their best interests, is a complex phenomenon influenced by privilege, systemic racism and sexism, religious affiliations and, of course, the patriarchy,’ [founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon] Watts wrote in a substack post Monday.”

The thing is, however: I don’t know if it’s going to work anymore.

Blacks already support Trump at record numbers; Kamala, who grew up in Canada with her Indian mother and has been disavowed by her black relatives, is only black in theory; despite media portrayals of a million-woman-march in pussy hats on D.C. and similar imagery designed to evoke gynecological solidarity against Trump — after a relentless propaganda season of “grab-‘em-by-the-pussy” demagoguery — 53% of white women voted for him the first time around in 2016.

Hillary ran on “#ImWithHer” and “look at me, blacks, I’ve got hot sauce in my purse” tropes, and lost historically to a political novice former game show host, even with all of the institutional and media backing she enjoyed. She lost.

The Brandon entity did it all over again in 2020 and, even in the death-grip of George Floydism and COVID terror with all of the blame heaped on Trump, they had to rig it to win.

The apex of Social Justice™, the George Floyd overdose and ensuing Summer of Love riot-fest, appears to have come and gone. As a cultural force, it looks to be on the decline; the tenuous alliance of various factions along often-contradictory identity lines against White Supremacy™ or whatever appears to be wearing thin. The decay into entropy and infighting was, in retrospect, inevitable.

After all, nothing lasts forever — least of all entirely astroturfed, superficial social engineering projects sponsored by multinational corporations that cannot stand up to basic scrutiny; it perhaps just seems like such monstrosities will persist indefinitely when you are in the belly of the beast, we as humans being not great at temporal context.

Nothing is permanent, the Buddha taught; but a blip in the matrix, the Social Justice™ is.

For love and health and all of the great things in life, perhaps the state of non-permanence is unfortunate. But for satanic machinations of psychopaths, like those who like to believe they run the culture and state with an invincible grasp on power, the fleetingness of their projects is a godsend.

