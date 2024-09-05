I posted this exclusive raw story to PJ Media a few minutes ago, as my contact at the White Coat Waste Project passed me recently obtained FOIA documents proving both:
· Taxpayer money and U.S. government data on bird flu gain-of-function research is, in fact, being funneled to a Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) lab in mainland China, and;
· Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack lied under oath by claiming his department wasn’t colluding with the Chinese-military-connected CAS
For some background, Biden’s Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, in March of 2024 during an exchange with Congressman Ben Cline, dismissed any notion of U.S. government bird flu gain-of-function “collaboration” with CAS labs and claimed that U.S. data was “basically walled off,” meaning that the Chinese government couldn’t get its hands on it:
“It’s really not a collaboration per se… To my knowledge there is not [data] sharing...all of this is basically walled off, so everything we’re doing stays with us, it doesn’t necessarily go to the UK or to China.”
https://x.com/WhiteCoatWaste/status/1771203300081242442
Several weeks later, which I covered at the time, Congress wrote a letter requesting additional information from Vilsack’s department — a request, you’ll be shocked to learn, that was never honored by the Most Open and Transparent Administration in American History™.
Related: Congress Demands Oversight of US-Funded Bird Flu Gain-of-Function Research in CCP Lab
Well, the sleuths at WCW Project got their hands on, through FOIA requests, the actual 2021 grant application to the USDA for the project signed, which was literally called “US-UK-China Collab: Predictive Phylogenetics For Evolutionary and Transmission Dynamics of Newly Emerging Avian Influenza Viruses” and explicitly required the principle investigators (American researchers employed by the USDA) to travel to China and disclose all relevant information.
In other words, it was a collaboration.
Via White Coat Waste Project (emphasis added):
“The PI and Co-PI, Dr. Darrell R. Kapczynski and Dr. Daniel R. Perez, will be responsible for overall management of the project. Dr. Kapczynski has experience as a USDA-ARS Lead Scientist in the Mucosal Immunology and the Avian Influenza research programs…
On a yearly basis, the Pi or Co-PI will perform sites visits to the UK or China groups in order to evaluate progress and share results on site* and identify additional research opportunities.”
*“Share results on site.”
Tom Vilsack is a liar who perjured himself and should be prosecuted for it (he won’t until the current regime is removed, of course).
More importantly, the milking of the public treasury to engineer dangerous new pathogens — particularly in offshore and opaque Chinese labs, given recent history — should be a non-starter, no exceptions.
Until the viral tinkering is stopped, nothing much else in the political realm really matters; it’s only a matter of time until they release an actually lethal virus that will make COVID look like the test-run it was meant to be and true biomedical martial law will be unleashed on the country and the world.
