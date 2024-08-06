“Watchlist” is perhaps a euphemism; Gabbard is reportedly on a heavy-handed, secret surveillance regime — using and wasting public resources in the process, as usual — that includes a team of seven ¨counterterrorism¨ goons hounding her on every flight.

Related: State Department Reportedly Confiscates Dissident Journalist’s Passport Extrajudicially

Via UncoverDC (emphasis added):

“Several Federal Air Marshal whistleblowers have come forward with information showing that former U.S. Representative and Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is currently enrolled in the Quiet Skies program. Quiet Skies is a TSA surveillance program with its own compartmentalized suspected terrorist watchlist. It is the same program being weaponized against J6 defendants and their families. Quiet Skies is allegedly used to protect traveling Americans from suspected domestic terrorists... The whistleblowers first shared the information with Sonya LaBosco, the Executive Director of the Air Marshal National Council (AMNC), a national advocacy group for the Federal Air Marshals (FAMs). According to LaBosco, at least one of the whistleblowers is ready to go on the record with pertinent documentation. LaBosco shared that Gabbard is unaware she has two Explosive Detection Canine Teams, one Transportation Security Specialist (explosives), one plainclothes TSA Supervisor, and three Federal Air Marshalls on every flight she boards. LaBosco has attempted to contact Gabbard and her staff but has not received a response…. For what the Federal Government calls national security reasons, an individual is enrolled in the program without knowledge. Teams of Federal Air Marshals are assigned to individuals, following and tracking them from when they enter the airport and then on all their flights and transits until they reach their destination. Enrolled individuals usually have a Quad S (SSSS) on the bottom right-hand corner of their boarding passes, but not always. They are often flagged for extra searches, frequently so lengthy that they miss their flights.”

Tulsi Gabbard — who would’ve been Trump’s VP pick if he had some sense of things — has been a vociferous critic of what she has called the “rot in the Democratic Party” (its name being Hillary Clinton, which she has been explicit about), the brutal record of the Karamel-uh entity as Attorney General in California, and the Deep State in general.

…And, all the more damning for the Democrat Party, credibly so, as she is a former member in good standing, once slated to be a superstar before she found a conscience and fled.

So it’s entirely understandable why she’s on a domestic terrorist watchlist, this being a budding totalitarian technocracy where criticizing precious political elites is a hatecrime.

For your daily dose of schadenfreude, watch her rip the Karamel-uh entity a new asshole in the 2019 primary debate, an absolutely delicious scene that tanked her presidential bid before the Brandon entity swooped in to the rescue for DEI reasons to pluck her out of obscurity for VP.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv